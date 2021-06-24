Nebeus Launches Free Bankcard Transactions Offer

As one of Europe's leading crypto platforms, Nebeus already provides the ability for over 70,000 users to gain access to cash from their bitcoin or Ethereum assets.

Michael Stroev, COO and Head of Product at Nebeus says: "We are excited to launch this limited offer on our platform and hope to show people how straightforward it is to access cash with your cryptocurrency and vice versa.

"Nebeus is one of only a few platforms to offer customers the opportunity to add funds using bank cards. We find this existing service is very popular as it enables users to tap into the evolving cryptocurrency market instead of waiting precious business days organising BACS transfers. On top of this, our zero fees offer is exactly the kind of deal we love to present to our new and existing users."

About Nebeus

Nebeus is one of Europe's leading crypto platforms on a mission to bridge the gap between crypto and cash. To achieve this, Nebeus offers an ecosystem of secure and compliant crypto and financial product and services, allowing customers to borrow, exchange, earn, and insure their digital assets. Nebeus was founded in 2014 in England, operating primarily in the UK and Europe.

The Future of Nebeus

We see a world without monetary boundaries and where people can use their crypto to purchase everyday goods and services without selling their crypto.

