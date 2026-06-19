Nearly half of Brits have forgotten food lurking in their freezer, new research from Beko reveals

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While many households think they know exactly what's in their freezer, nearly half (42%) admit that while most items in their freezer are organised, some remain unclear or forgotten.

With busy routines, overpacked drawers, and nearly half of Brits admitting to occasionally eating frozen food without knowing how long it had been in the freezer, Beko is encouraging households to take part in a Freezer Changeover Day on Sunday 21st June.

Like switching wardrobes with the seasons, refreshing the freezer can help to reduce food waste and keep everyday essentials easy to find.

A well-stocked freezer should include everyday essentials, emergency meals, hosting helpers and a buffer for big moments such as welcoming a new baby, starting a new job, moving home, renovating or preparing for university.

Salah Sun, Head of Product Marketing at Beko UK, said:

"It's easy for the freezer to become a place for food we might use one day, rather than food that genuinely supports everyday life. Many people turn to their freezer when they don't feel like cooking and are unsure what to make (36%), or they are having a busy workday (31%).

"Adopting Freezer Changeover Day as a seasonal ritual is about taking a moment to clear out what's no longer needed and reset your freezer to make the space work harder. Ultimately, it's not about having more food. It's about having the right food ready when you need it, whether that's for a busy weeknight, unexpected guests or a big life moment."

Tips to reset a fridge freezer

Turn off and unplug the appliance. Move food into insulated cooler bags while you clean.





Take out removable parts carefully, avoiding force to prevent damage.





For non-frost-free models, let the freezer defrost naturally, using hot water bowls to loosen ice and towels to catch water. Never use sharp objects.





Wash removable parts and wipe the interior, including door seals, with warm water and bicarbonate of soda.





Dry fully, switch back on, allow it to return to temperature, then restock, discarding or using defrosted items immediately.





Return shelves and drawers, then place food back inside. Discard or use immediately any items that have defrosted.

For households considering an upgrade, the Beko FreestandingFridge Freezer with HarvestFresh™ or Beko Freestanding AeroFlow™ No Frost Combi Fridge Freezer offer practical storage features for households and couples.

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