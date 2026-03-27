Neapco Holdings LLC Announces the Official Close of IFA Group Acquisition, Creating a Global Leader in Driveline Solutions

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neapco Holdings LLC ("Neapco") today announced the official close of its acquisition of IFA Group ("IFA"), uniting two strong driveline organizations with deep technical expertise and distinctive product portfolios. The acquisition creates a sustainable enterprise with integrated solutions and an expanded global presence to support the evolving needs of customers across Europe, North America, and Asia, with annual sales approaching $2B.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Neapco and IFA," said Kenneth L. Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Neapco. "By combining our capabilities, talent, and shared commitment to engineering excellence, we are creating a stronger, more resilient organization focused on delivering quality, innovation, and long–term value to our customers."

The unified organization enhances Neapco's ability to support global customers across passenger car, truck, and SUV segments by aligning two robust engineering and manufacturing networks. This acquisition further illustrates Neapco's strong customer partnerships and its unwavering commitment to exceed rising quality, delivery, and service expectations.

Neapco is pleased to welcome new team members from IFA, gaining expertise that will contribute to its continued success. With this acquisition, Neapco is building an organization that leverages its increased scale and long–term stability to accelerate innovation, boost operational performance, and strengthen how it partners with customers for years to come.

About Neapco

For over 100 years, Neapco has been a leading global provider of innovative driveline solutions for a wide variety of applications. Constantly evolving with changing markets and driveline technologies, Neapco provides leading-edge propshafts, halfshafts, and various other driveline components in support of our global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) customers, aftermarket and other driveline specialists.

Neapco's comprehensive and cutting-edge technological capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance and logistics are paired with state-of-the-art production and distribution platforms in facilities around the world. Neapco has earned industry accolades for a culture of innovation, advanced process and production technologies, and a commitment to maintaining the highest standards for quality and consistency. Neapco is known industrywide for flexibility, innovation and on-time delivery.

Learn more at www.neapco.com.

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