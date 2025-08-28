NDT and Inspection Market worth $22.34 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NDT and inspection market is expected to reach USD 22.34 billion by 2030 from USD 14.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3.% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key drivers fueling the growth of the NDT and inspection market include the implementation of stringent safety regulations to ensure public safety, asset integrity, and product quality across industries such as oil & gas, aerospace, and power generation. The growing adoption of AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies is enhancing inspection accuracy, enabling real-time monitoring, and reducing operational downtime. Rising demand for structural health monitoring of aging infrastructure, coupled with advancements in portable and miniaturized NDT devices, is creating significant opportunities. Moreover, extensive infrastructure development across Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America, along with the expanding power and renewable energy sectors, is accelerating the deployment of advanced NDT solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=882

Browse in-depth TOC on "NDT and Inspection Market"

120 – Tables

50 – Figures

300 – Pages

NDT and Inspection Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 14.99 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 22.34 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technique, Service, Vertical, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Increasing complexity of modern industrial structures and materials Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for NDT and inspection services in the renewable energy and power sectors Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for remote and contactless inspection solutions

By service, the other services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The other services segment, which includes training, certification, consultancy, and maintenance & repair services, is projected to register the highest CAGR in the NDT and inspection market during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing complexity of industrial assets, stringent safety regulations, and the need for skilled professionals capable of operating advanced inspection technologies. As industries adopt digitalized and automated NDT solutions, demand for specialized training and certification programs is rising to ensure compliance with international standards such as ISO, ASME, and API. Consultancy services are gaining traction as companies seek expert guidance on predictive maintenance strategies, asset life-cycle management, and regulatory adherence. Additionally, the surge in advanced equipment deployment has fueled the demand for maintenance and repair services to ensure optimal performance and minimize downtime. Growing emphasis on workforce upskilling, particularly in emerging markets across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, combined with the adoption of flexible service models, is further accelerating the expansion of these value-added services globally.

By vertical, the oil & gas segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The oil & gas segment is expected to hold the largest share of the NDT and inspection market during the forecast period, driven by the critical need for asset integrity, safety, and operational reliability across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. The industry's reliance on extensive pipelines, pressure vessels, and offshore structures demands advanced inspection techniques such as ultrasonic testing (UT), radiographic testing (RT), and acoustic emission testing (AET) to detect flaws, corrosion, and structural weaknesses without disrupting operations. Regulatory bodies and industry standards, including ASME and API, mandate rigorous inspection protocols to prevent accidents and minimize environmental risks, further boosting the demand for NDT services.

The adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-powered analytics, drones, and robotic crawlers for remote and automated inspection is also gaining traction, enabling real-time monitoring of complex assets. Additionally, the aging infrastructure in mature oil & gas markets like North America and Europe, coupled with ongoing investments in offshore exploration and pipeline projects in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is fueling growth. The sector's focus on predictive maintenance and cost optimization further solidifies its dominant role in driving the NDT and inspection market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=882

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the NDT and inspection industry during the forecast period, driven by stringent safety regulations, advanced industrial infrastructure, and strong demand for asset integrity management across key industries. Regulatory authorities such as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enforce rigorous testing and inspection protocols, compelling companies in oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, and power generation sectors to adopt advanced NDT solutions.

The region's well-established energy and manufacturing industries are investing heavily in cutting-edge techniques such as ultrasonic testing (UT), radiographic testing (RT), and eddy-current testing (ECT), supported by AI-driven analytics, digital twins, and robotics for predictive maintenance and real-time defect detection. North America is also at the forefront of adopting automated and remote inspection systems, leveraging drones and smart sensors to reduce downtime and enhance safety. Countries like the US and Canada are leading innovation in NDT technologies, while Mexico's growing industrial base is contributing to regional expansion. With its mature regulatory framework and strong presence of global NDT leaders like Baker Hughes Company, MISTRAS Group, and Intertek Group plc, North America remains a dominant market.

The report profiles key players in NDT and inspection companies such as SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS SA) (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), Applus+ (Spain), Intertek Group plc (UK), MISTRAS Group (US), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), DEKRA (Germany), Evident (US), and Ashtead Technology (UK). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product/service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=882

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Offering (RTLS Tags/Badges, Readers/Trackers/Access Points), Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, BLE, Infrared, Ultrasound, GPS, Zigbee), Application (Inventory Tracking, Personnel Tracking) - Global Forecast to 2030

Industrial Services Market by SCADA, DCS, MES, Robotics, PLC, Safety System, Industrial PC, 3D Printing, Motor & Drive, PLC, HMI, Service Type (Engineering & Consulting, Installation & Commissioning, Improvement & Maintenance) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/non-destructive-testing-ndt-equipment-services-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/non-destructive-testing-ndt-equipment-services.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg