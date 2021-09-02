NDB admits UAE as new member

Development bank established by BRICS begins membership expansion

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Development Bank (NDB) – established by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in 2015 – has admitted the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a new member.

NDB's Board of Governors authorized the Bank to conduct formal negotiations with prospective members in late 2020. After a round of successful negotiations, NDB is increasing its global outreach with the announcement of the UAE, Uruguay and Bangladesh as the first countries admitted into the Bank.

"We warmly welcome the UAE into the NDB family. It's a particular honor that the UAE joins us on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee celebration. These 50 years have seen the UAE rise as one of the world's most innovative and dynamic economies", said Mr. Marcos Troyjo, President of NDB.

"The United Arab Emirates membership in the New Development Bank represents a new step to enhance the role of the UAE economy on the global stage, especially in light of the great capabilities and expertise that the country possesses in supporting infrastructure projects and sustainable development. This monumental step would not have been achieved without the vision and directions of the UAE leadership who believe in the importance of supporting development projects around the world especially in the emerging economies", said H.E. Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the UAE.

The UAE will have in NDB a new platform to foster cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development with BRICS and upcoming new members. Membership to NDB becomes effective once the admitted country completes its domestic processes and deposits the instrument of accession.

Since its establishment six years ago, NDB has approved about 80 projects in all of its member countries, totaling a portfolio of US$ 30 billion. Projects in areas such as transport, water and sanitation, clean energy, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure and urban development are within the scope of the Bank.

NDB's membership expansion is in line with the Bank's strategy to become the premier development institution for emerging economies.

Background information

NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. NDB has an authorized capital of US$ 100 billion, which is open for subscription by members of the United Nations.

SOURCE NDB