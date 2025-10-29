NCS Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Singapore Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Contact Center Technology Services Industry

Transforming CX with Scalable, Responsible AI and Enterprise Integration

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NCS has received the 2025 Singapore Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the contact center technology services industry for its outstanding achievements in delivering human-centric AI transformation, responsible innovation, and measurable operational outcomes. This recognition highlights NCS's leadership in redefining digital customer experiences through scalable AI platforms, enterprise-grade integration, and strategic collaboration with public and private sector clients.

NCS demonstrates its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Frost & Sullivan finds that NCS empowers organizations to reimagine CX by embedding generative AI, conversational automation, and knowledge-augmented resources into the customer's existing service functions. The company does so by leveraging its modular AI accelerators and deep expertise in enterprise integration," said Krishna Baidya, Senior Director - ICT Practice, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on responsible innovation, co-creation, and regional relevance, NCS has positioned itself as a trusted transformation partner for governments and enterprises alike. Its AI-first model is designed to deliver high-impact outcomes across citizen services, advisory ecosystems, and automation functions, enabling clients to scale with confidence in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Innovation remains central to NCS's approach. Its suite of AI accelerators - Conversational AI, Knowledge-Augmented AI, GenAI@Scale, and Agentic AI - forms the backbone of customized, compliant, and efficient contact center deployments. NCS deployed an integrated generative AI solution built on Amazon Bedrock and orchestrated through its Ins8.ai platform, combining speech recognition and intelligent call summarization at Ministry of Manpower Singapore's Contact Centre. Its speech-to-text engine achieved 95% accuracy in understanding Singaporean and regional accents. The use of Claude Instant LLM for call summarization with 99% accuracy, saw a 10% reduction in average handling time (AHT), a >50% reduction in after-call administrative work. This project reinforces how generative AI can augment human agents, enabling empathy-driven interactions while streamlining backend operations.

NCS's focus on customer-centric design and agile prototyping is further supported by Tesseract, NCS' Innovation Centre in Singapore, a space where clients can explore AI use cases through real-world experimentation. This collaborative model not only accelerates ROI but also builds long-term confidence in AI adoption, aligning innovation delivery with organizational priorities.

The company's commitment to responsible AI is evident in its leadership within Singapore's AI governance ecosystem. As a co-developer of the Generative AI Centre of Excellence for Public Good and an active participant in the IMDA Global Assurance Pilot, NCS embeds principles of ethical AI, privacy protection, and bias mitigation into every deployment. This emphasis on trustworthy innovation strengthens its ability to serve highly regulated sectors such as public services and finance.

Frost & Sullivan commends NCS for setting a high standard in strategic execution, market responsiveness, and value-driven innovation. The company's ability to blend technology with human insight not only elevates contact center performance but also redefines the role of AI in customer engagement. Its internal focus on workforce empowerment—through platforms like NCSgpt and a growing community of over 3,000 AI practitioners—ensures that its innovations are both sustainable and grounded in real-world expertise.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition is reserved for forward-thinking organizations that drive tangible impact through differentiated solutions and exceptional execution.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions celebrate companies in regional and global markets that demonstrate superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, and strategic development. Market participants are evaluated through in-depth interviews, data analysis, and extensive research to identify best-in-class practices that shape the industry's future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About NCS

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with presence in Asia Pacific which partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 13,000-strong team across 56 specialisations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in applications, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation. For more information, visit ncs.co.

