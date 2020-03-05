nCino to Present at Upcoming Fintech Conference in Spain

LONDON and MADRID, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Edward Lane, Vice President of EMEA at nCino, will present at MoneyLIVE Spring 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

In a session titled "From Agile to Intelligent: Transforming Your Financial Institution with the Cloud," Lane will explain how using cloud technology can provide financial institutions with a strong foundation for building an intelligent enterprise, enhancing the customer experience and easing regulatory compliance. The session will take place on 11 March at 10.15 a.m. on the Banking Stage at the Meliá Avenida América Hotel.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to visit nCino on the show floor at stand 11 to discuss its end-to-end banking platform and how it works with financial institutions.

nCino is a leading global provider of cloud-based technology for financial institutions. The nCino Bank Operating System digitises, automates and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflows utilising data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, manage the entire loan life cycle, open accounts and mitigate risk. Through a single platform, nCino empowers financial institutions with the solutions they need to meet ever-changing client expectations and regulatory requirements, gain increased visibility into their operations and performance, replace legacy systems and operate more competitively.

SOURCE nCino