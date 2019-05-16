nCino to Participate in Upcoming Building Societies Annual Conference

nCino and Yorkshire Building Society will speak on the benefits of adopting cloud-based solutions

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Nathaniel Ward, regional vice president of market development at nCino, and Michael Wray, manager of commercial lending at Yorkshire Building Society (YBS), will be presenting at the Building Societies Annual Conference taking place 23 & 24 May 2019 in London.

In a breakout session chaired by Rob Thickett, policy manager of the Building Societies Association, the pair will lead a discussion titled: "New Models in Banking: The Impact of Digitialisation," which will focus on digital leadership and the opportunities and challenges of implementing cloud-based solutions. The session will take place on 23 May from 15:30-16:30 at the QEII Conference Centre, in the Whittle Room.

"By modernising the back office and leveraging new technologies to increase customer engagement, it's clear that building societies are starting to respond to the needs of the digital consumer," said Nathaniel Ward. "Building societies have an important role in financial services and I appreciate the opportunity to come to this conference to gain valuable insights from other leaders in the industry and share the nCino perspective on how effective technology, change management and collaboration lead to the most successful outcomes."

nCino and YBS have been working together since 2017, when the building society adopted nCino's scalable Bank Operating System to digitise the organisation in line with rising modern customer expectations and help support future growth. nCino has enabled YBS to eliminate most paper-based processes and increase levels of productivity, leaving staff with more time for customer engagements and relationship building.

nCino will also have a presence at the exhibition at Stand 41. Additional event details and the full conference programme can be viewed on the conference website: www.bsaconference.org

