NCCN Gets Personal About Improving Global Cancer Care for World Cancer Day

Nonprofit alliance behind gold standard oncology guidelines shares stories of personal connections to cancer that inspire many within the organization.

Global oncology community looks at the impact from COVID-19 on cancer care over the past year.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—joins people and organizations worldwide in commemorating World Cancer Day every February 4. World Cancer Day 2021 is dedicated to the courage and achievements of people living with cancer and their families, as well as caregivers, health care providers, researchers, advocates, and other volunteers—and calls for everyone to join in helping to save lives from this disease. The 2021 World Cancer Day efforts are led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)—of which NCCN is a member. The theme "I Am and I Will" encapsulates the extraordinary spirit and strength of the cancer community. For 2021, NCCN employees took part in a 21-day challenge to get personal about cancer care, by sharing a look at how different staff members' lives have been directly impacted by cancer.

"The NCCN Guidelines aren't just the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer care and the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine—they also represent how we want our own loved ones and ourselves to be treated," explained Robert W. Carlson, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "The NCCN Guidelines and related resources are put together by multidisciplinary panels of leading experts for every type of cancer, supported by our dedicated staff. Our work helping patients to live better lives is more than a job; it's a calling. This is never more evident than in the many personal stories our staff submitted for inclusion in our World Cancer Day challenge."

The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) are free resources that help raise standards for cancer care worldwide. The evidence-based, consensus-driven recommendations are intended to ensure that all patients receive the preventive, diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services that are most likely to lead to optimal outcomes. They were downloaded more than 11.7 million times across the globe in 2020. NCCN Guidelines® currently cover 79 different topics and exist in various forms in 50 different languages.

Over the past 12 months, NCCN has also worked to maintain and optimize quality cancer care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This work includes guidance principals for vaccinating people with cancer; a multi-organization statement on the importance of resuming safe, recommended cancer screening and treatment; best practices for keeping patients and staff safe from infection; plus modified treatment information and supportive care.

Dr. Cary Adams, CEO of UICC said: "COVID-19 has impacted cancer control globally and the response by the cancer community has been extraordinary, heroic even. This year, more than ever, it is appropriate that we celebrate their achievements on World Cancer Day. Let us all aim in 2021 to refocus our collective efforts on the long-term challenges that cancer poses to every country in the world. We must prevent more, diagnose earlier and ensure that all people living with cancer have access to the quality treatment they need."

Learn more about NCCN's campaign to 'get personal' at NCCN.org/WCD. Learn more about NCCN's efforts around the COVID-19 pandemic at NCCN.org/covid-19. Information about NCCN's work to improve cancer care around the globe can be found at NCCN.org/global. Join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCNGlobal.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.nccn.org



SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network