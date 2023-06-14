NCCN Debuts Roadmap for Improving Thyroid Cancer Care in Low- and Middle-Income Countries on World Stage

NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of the NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™) for Thyroid Carcinoma to be presented at upcoming World Congress on Thyroid Cancer in London, UK.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. and LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is introducing a new global resource to improve thyroid cancer care in low- and middle-income countries at the upcoming World Congress on Thyroid Cancer, in London. During the event, NCCN Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Wui-Jin Koh, MD, will present on NCCN's ongoing global work to define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care. As part of that work, the non-profit alliance of leading cancer centers recently published the new NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™) for Thyroid Carcinoma, available free-of-charge at NCCN.org/global. The new resource will debut in front of more than 1,000 cancer care providers from across the globe on June 17, 2023.

New NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™) available free-of-charge at NCCN.org/global.

NCCN Framework™ exists for numerous cancer types—covering more than 80 percent of cancer diagnoses—plus supportive care topics such as pain management, palliative care, and breast cancer prevention and detection. The NCCN Framework™ for Thyroid Carcinoma is the first new cancer type to be added to this library in recent years. More than 500,000 people are diagnosed with thyroid cancer worldwide every year.1 The NCCN Framework™ for Thyroid Carcinoma provides guidance on the optimal treatment approach for differentiated thyroid cancers in resource-constrained settings.

"The NCCN Framework establishes a realistic baseline of care tailored to various resource levels. It also showcases which future investments could be most effective," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "These tools represent NCCN's longstanding commitment to improving equity and outcomes for people with cancer, no matter where they live. More than 800,000 registered users outside the United States rely on the NCCN Guidelines to provide the latest evidence-based expert consensus cancer treatment recommendations. We want to make sure we're providing accessible advice which improves outcomes for everyone."

"The state-of-the-art NCCN Guidelines are widely used and respected worldwide—but the full recommendations aren't always feasible in lower resource settings," said World Congress on Thyroid President Gregory W. Randolph, MD, FACS, FACE, FEBS (Endocrine), MAMSE, Professor of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Claire and John Bertucci Endowed Chair in Thyroid Surgical Oncology, Harvard Medical School. "The World Congress on Thyroid Cancer brings together hundreds of care providers from all around the world. This year, instead of just talking about the inapplicability of guidelines intended for high-resource environments, we're introducing a solution… the new NCCN Framework for Thyroid Carcinoma. We feel this represents a global solution to thyroid cancer guidelines. The World Congress on Thyroid Cancer has forged a relationship that has been so gratifying and positive we're committed to keep working with NCCN going forward."

The NCCN Framework™ stratify the gold-standard recommendations from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) into 3 different resource levels (Basic, Core and Enhanced). The recommendations at each level are color-coded so that the resource stratified recommendations can be viewed within the context of the NCCN Guidelines®. The NCCN Framework™ resources are defined as follows:

Basic resources —Essential services needed to provide basic minimal standard of care.

—Essential services needed to provide basic minimal standard of care. Core resources —Includes services provided in the Framework for Basic Resources plus additional services that provide major improvements in disease outcomes (e.g. survival) that are not cost-prohibitive.

—Includes services provided in the Framework for Basic Resources plus additional services that provide major improvements in disease outcomes (e.g. survival) that are not cost-prohibitive. Enhanced resources—Services provided in the Framework for Core Resources and additional services that provide lesser improvements in disease outcomes and/or services that provide major improvements in disease outcomes but are cost-prohibitive in lower resource settings.

Robert I. Haddad, MD, Division Chief, Center for Head and Neck Oncology at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, is the Chair of the multi-disciplinary panel of experts from across NCCN's Member Institutions responsible for updating and maintaining the NCCN Guidelines for Thyroid Carcinoma. He also took a lead role in creating the NCCN Framework™ for Thyroid Carcinoma and will join Dr. Koh at the World Congress to present this new resource.

"We analyze all of the available evidence and review it with our colleagues and fellow panel members at least once a year, and sometimes more often, to make sure the NCCN Guidelines reflect the very latest research and best practices," said Dr. Haddad. "In the process of developing this NCCN Framework, we worked with the World Congress on Thyroid Cancer to solicit feedback from all over the world. We really appreciate everyone's efforts helping us set standards for optimally tailoring resource-stratified recommendations to maximally benefit all people with thyroid cancer globally."

NCCN currently has more than 250 translations of clinical resources across 69 languages in addition to NCCN International Adaptations and NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ (which are similar to NCCN Framework™ but created for specific regions in joint efforts with local experts). View these free resources and learn more about NCCN's collaborative work to define and advance high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally at NCCN.org/global.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

1 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(22)00035-3/fulltext#back-bib1

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098125/NCCN_Framework_Levels.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network