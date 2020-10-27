NCCN Announces Beth Gaffney, MBA, as New Vice President of U.S. and Global Business Development

New executive will lead the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's programs for sharing evidence- and expert consensus-based resources to improve cancer care.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the addition of Beth Gaffney, MBA, as the new Vice President of U.S. and Global Business Development. In this role, Gaffney oversees both U.S. and global business activities and the development of the NCCN brand worldwide. She will work closely with other members of the NCCN senior leadership team to ensure the influence of NCCN content and the ongoing collaboration and support of all of our stakeholders. Gaffney will lead multiple functional areas across the organization, including business development (U.S. and global), business insights, commercial licensing, health information technology, and payer and employer outreach. She will also work in conjunction with NCCN's marketing and communications department and oncology policy program.

Gaffney is a graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with more than 15 years of strategic business development and marketing experience in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as head of business development for risk management and patient support services for United Biosource Corporation. Prior to that she held positions with Johnson & Johnson's McNeil Consumer Healthcare division and Men's Health Magazine.

"We couldn't be happier about having Beth join us for this critical business development role," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Beth's strong leadership and biotech knowledge, combined with a lifelong passion for helping people achieve better health, make her an excellent fit as our new Vice President of U.S. and Global Business Development. She will be a leading voice for our important collaborations across the oncology ecosystem worldwide."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join NCCN," said Gaffney. "To be a part of the NCCN team dedicated to improving cancer care so that patients can live better lives is truly an honor. I look forward to leading Business Development and joining the effort to further advance NCCN's mission globally."

Gaffney will join NCCN on October 27, 2020.

