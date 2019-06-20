Navitas Earns 2019 Global Technology Innovation Award for GaNFast™ Power ICs

"Navitas' power ICs address system and application-level concerns relating to power electronic circuits incorporated with GaN. Instead of delivering a stand-alone discrete product, Navitas developed GaN into a system-based solution; this vision resulted in the unique GaNFast power ICs," said Sushrutha Katta Sadashiva, Senior Research Analyst. "By leveraging its proprietary platform, Navitas achieved monolithic integration of GaN FETs (field-effect transistors) with GaN drivers and other mixed-signal circuits. Navitas has embedded analog, logic, and power circuits into a single package, thereby enabling the entire system to be faster, simpler, smaller and more energy efficient than existing offerings."

Through extensive R&D, Navitas has achieved the ability to cater to the technical, size, and performance requirements of various power electronic systems such as mobile charges & adapters, solar inverters, chargers for electric vehicles, and switch-mode power supplies. Its GaNFast power ICs are fabricated on 6-inch eMode (enhancement mode) GaN-on-Si wafers. The company follows a fabless model for developing its products, which encourages third-party semiconductor manufacturers to venture into the GaN domain. Through manufacturing partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) and Amkor, Navitas has been able to scale to high-volume production of its GaN power ICs. In addition, it has partnered with component manufacturers such as TDK and Hitachi in order to create miniaturized transformers that can work along with the GaNFast power ICs.

Navitas GaN power ICs will have a significant impact on consumer electronics, communication, automobiles, energy, and other industries where power electronics are widely used. Leveraging the relevance of GaN in power electronic applications with voltages ranging from 200V to 1,200V, Navitas has developed power ICs in half-bridge topologies that will be ideal for this range. In renewable energy, Navitas' GaNFast power ICs can be embedded in solar micro-inverters to significantly reduce operating costs and increase productivity.

"We're honored to receive this global technology innovation award," replied Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and Co-Founder. "GaN ICs that integrate power, analog & digital circuits are enabling dramatic improvements to next-generation power systems and we're pleased that Navitas and this exciting technology has been recognized for its industry impact."

"Navitas sets the benchmark for companies planning to venture into the GaN power IC semiconductor market, and will significantly influence the growth of power-efficient and compact electronic devices in the near future," noted Sushrutha Katta Sadashiva. "Navitas' thought leadership will accelerate the market penetration of GaN through the company's pioneering GaNFast power ICs, which aligns with its vision to lead the high-speed revolution in power electronics."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionalities that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs monolithically integrate power, analog and logic circuits to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

Navitas Semiconductor Inc.

Stephen Oliver, +1 ThinkGaNIC (+1 844-654-2642)

VP, Sales & Marketing

stephen.oliver@navitassemi.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan