NAVEE Announces Lukas Podolski as Brand Ambassador for Poland

WARSAW, Poland, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global smart mobility brand, today announced that football icon Lukas Podolski has been appointed Brand Ambassador for Poland. The partnership marks an important step in NAVEE's continued expansion across Europe and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to the Polish market.

Lukas Podolski x NAVEE: Poland Brand Ambassador

Over recent years, NAVEE has steadily strengthened its presence across Europe through product innovation, retail expansion and participation in major international technology platforms such as IFA Berlin. By integrating automotive-grade engineering, advanced suspension systems and intelligent control technologies, NAVEE continues to redefine the urban mobility experience for modern cities.

Widely respected for his professionalism, resilience and strong connection with Polish supporters, Lukas Podolski represents values that closely align with NAVEE's brand philosophy. Throughout his career, Podolski has embodied determination, authenticity and competitive spirit — qualities that mirror NAVEE's pursuit of engineering excellence and forward-looking mobility solutions.

As Brand Ambassador for Poland, Podolski will collaborate with NAVEE on integrated marketing campaigns, community initiatives and brand storytelling that highlight innovation, urban lifestyle and the evolving role of smart mobility in everyday life.

"I have always believed that progress comes from staying active and moving forward," said Podolski. "NAVEE represents a new generation of mobility that combines performance and intelligent technology. I'm proud to represent the brand in Poland."

The partnership also connects to NAVEE's broader European brand momentum. Podolski will attend NAVEE's upcoming Pan-European product launch event in Munich on April 1, 2026, where the company will present its next-generation e-scooter lineup and outline its future mobility vision for the European market.

This collaboration further strengthens NAVEE's positioning in Europe and highlights the brand's ambition to build a globally relevant, technologically advanced mobility ecosystem.

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