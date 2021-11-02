Nautilus and Abcam Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Exploration of the Proteome

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, and Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences research tools, today announced a strategic development and supply partnership.

The relationship leverages Abcam's industry-leading recombinant monoclonal antibody development technologies and expertise to enhance Nautilus' reagent research and development, and establishes a long-term supply relationship between the companies. The partnership will initially focus on the collaborative development of affinity binding reagents for use on the Nautilus proteomic analysis system, and will expand in the near future to the large-scale manufacture and supply of reagents for commercialization.

"We are excited to be working closely with Abcam to build reagents that we believe will further enhance our proteomic analysis methods," said Sujal Patel, co-founder and CEO of Nautilus Biotechnology. "They, like us, envision a future in which proteomic data is expected to become an increasingly important resource that has the potential to support the creation of more effective drugs and diagnostics. Our ability to partner with a company as respected and successful as Abcam provides a strong vote of confidence in that future, and in the promise of the Nautilus protein analysis platform to help make it a reality."

Abcam's scale and recombinant antibody manufacturing expertise is expected to support Nautilus in meeting its long-term reagent supply needs from research and development through to commercialization.

"The prospect of biomedical researchers being able to interrogate the proteome at a more comprehensive level offers exciting possibilities for discovery and innovation across multiple disease areas," said Alan Hirzel, CEO of Abcam. "By combining Nautilus' protein analysis platform and Abcam's antibody discovery, development and manufacturing expertise, we hope to better support scientists in the development of drugs and diagnostic tools that ultimately improve outcomes for patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will provide Nautilus with antibodies that are expected to add to and enhance its own library of affinity binding reagents, highlighting the open and customizable nature of Nautilus' technology. With simple labeling chemistry, the Nautilus platform is designed for use with virtually any biological reagent.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus (Nasdaq: NAUT) is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 14 sites globally, many of Abcam's over 1,600-strong team are located in the world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of service and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and corporate.abcam.com.

