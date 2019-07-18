NAU Morgado Golf & Country Club Welcomes Visitors to Experience the Calm and Exclusive Comfort of the Valley of the Algarve

Morgado Golf Resort aims to reveal a side of Algarve that is not commonly known, and which is more rustic, less busy and more bucolic, which represents a scenery not normally seen in tourist brochures. It, therefore, represents the perfect location for what it hopes will provide a relaxing holiday.

With two golf fields, for more and fewer experienced players, NAU Morgado Golf & Country Club favors the contact with nature, hiking, health, relaxation, and wellness. Its strategic location near the beautiful Algarve coast – yet appropriately far away from the hustle and bustle – means that it is the right location for guests who wish to enjoy restful days of peace and quiet.

The hotel has 98 individual lodgings all of them with balconies and terraces with a beautiful view of the magnificent landscape. The hotel's facilities are modern and exclusively designed with luxurious details, so that guests may enjoy a comfortable and refined stay.

This is a destination particularly sought after by golf fans and golfers, where the challenging courses at Morgado Golf Course and Alamos Golf Course allow golfers to test all their golfing abilities, and where the golfers may take part in golf competitions and tournaments.

Surrounded by nature and scenery, in a typical Algarve Barrocall[1] location, both Morgado Golf Course and Alamos Golf Course have 18 holes. The conveniences offered to the golfers are complemented by the Club House and Morgado Golf Academy, which offers unique golf training in Portugal, as well as a shop and training for groups and individuals, so that everyone may improve their skills within the many aspects of this sport.

Furthermore, NAU Morgado Golf & Country Club has four swimming pools, two of which are for children. There are two bars and a restaurant for golfers and their companions who need a break between holes.

There is also entertainment specifically tailored for the children. Kids Club offers activities for the little ones, so they get to play and have fun. Our relaxing venue has several professional entertainers throughout the summer who will provide entertainment.

There are also plenty of opportunities to explore the famous beaches of Portimão and the scenic Serra de Monchique, where there is a lot to see, enjoy and experience.

If you wish to make a reservation at the NAU Morgado Golf & Country Club, you may do so via the NAU Hotels & Resorts Group website, by sending an email to bookings@nauhotels.com or by calling us on +351 213 007 009.

www.nauhotels.com

[1] Natural sub-region in the Algarve; can be found between the Sierra (mountain range) and the coast.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnIEunz4rA4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949040/NAU_Morgado_Golf_Resort.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949041/NAU_Morgado_Golf_Resort.jpg

Related Links

http://www.nauhotels.com



SOURCE NAU Hotels & Resorts