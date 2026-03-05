Natus expands availability to expert-level review of EEG with global launch of autoSCORE AI analysis tool

With its introduction to the United States market in August 2024 for routine EEG studies, U.S. neuro care teams became the first to experience the benefits of autoSCORE, which alleviated the demands on clinical resources and staff through a deep-learning model developed in Norway by Holberg EEG and trained on 30,000 expertly labeled EEG recordings. Offered exclusively with Natus NeuroWorks software, autoSCORE is FDA 510(k) cleared for an expanded indication to include routine EEG, LTM and Ambulatory EEG studies. It has also received the CE mark for European and other international markets.

"Developing the first AI model capable of interpreting clinical EEGs at the level of the world's top experts marks a defining moment for both Natus and the field of neurodiagnostics," said Chris Landon, CEO of Natus Neuro. "Now, we're proud to bring this breakthrough innovation to healthcare providers globally – advancing our mission to expand patient access and deliver life-changing outcomes through cutting-edge neuro solutions."

Early adopters welcomed the confidence provided by the ability of autoSCORE to go beyond traditional spike and seizure detectors, assessing multiple clinically relevant abnormalities and providing study-level assessments to inform healthcare providers if an EEG study is normal or abnormal. They also found comfort in its closed AI model, which ensures consistency and security.

"Human teaming with intelligent machines has become a fundamental characteristic of a successful clinical decision support system," said Dr. Ram Mohan Sankaraneni, a board-certified neurologist and fellow of the American Epilepsy Society and the American Academy of Neurology. "(autoSCORE) is a reliable colleague that can provide a second opinion... a powerful pathway to faster interventions."

Visual EEG review is considered the gold standard for determining abnormalities, but it can strain department resources. The AI-enabled autoSCORE application is designed to allow teams to more efficiently and consistently perform EEG data analysis.

ABOUT NATUS

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, visit natus.com/neuro.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Lisa Schuler

Phone: +1 612 528-1332

Email: lisa.schuler@natus.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926890/autoSCORE_Global_Chris_Landon.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926889/autoSCORE_Sankaraneni_Quote.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477077/5838090/Natus_Logo.jpg