Natural Sweeteners Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 3.1 Trn by 2031, Notes TMR

- Increase in adoption of natural sweeteners by diabetic and obese population is driving the sales prospects in the natural sweeteners market

- Rising inclination among people toward consuming products manufactured using natural food ingredients is fueling the market expansion

- Players are strengthening their product portfolio and distribution channels to stay ahead of the competition

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in awareness among global populace about the importance and advantages of healthy dietary habits is estimated to result into revenue-generation opportunities in the global natural sweeteners market, note analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hence, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Rising urbanization across several emerging economies around the world has resulted into increase in the number of working people, growth in preference toward convenience food, and high spending power of this consumer pool. These factors are projected to help in market expansion, states a TMR study on the natural sweeteners market.

North America is a leading region in the natural sweeteners market owing to rising trend of consuming low-calorie food among the regional population. Moreover, improved disposable income of people is expected to support market growth.

Natural Sweeteners Market: Key Findings

People across the globe are inclining toward products with low or no sugar contents. This factor is leading to promising revenue gains for companies in the global natural sweeteners market. Moreover, due to this evolving consumer behavior, many soft drink manufacturers are increasing use of natural sweeteners instead of sugar or artificial sweeteners. This factor is creating lucrative opportunities in the global market.

Natural sweeteners impart aroma and texture to food and beverages as well as they improve overall product quality. Hence, several food and beverages manufacturers are increasing the use of natural sweeteners in their products. Furthermore, these sweeteners can help in improving the shelf life of products. Owing to these advantages, the demand for natural sweeteners is expected to increase in the upcoming years, according to analysts at TMR.

Unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles of people have resulted into an increase in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as obesity and diabetes. This population pool is inclining toward consuming products that have natural food ingredients. This factor is fueling the demand for natural sweeteners around the world.

Natural Sweeteners Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes around the world is estimated to fuel sales prospects in the market

Surge in use of stevia as a natural sweetener and increase in demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products are propelling the market growth

Government authorities of several nations are encouraging the use of natural sweeteners, which, in turn, is boosting market growth

Expansion of the confectionary industry is likely to bolster the global natural sweeteners market in the near future

Natural Sweeteners Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the global natural sweeteners market are increasing efforts to develop innovative and superior quality products. Hence, they are entering into collaboration and partnership agreements with other companies to accelerate their R&D projects.

Players are ensuring the availability of products across regions by strengthening their online as well as offline distribution channels

Many companies are using the strategy of mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in new regions

Natural Sweeteners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Cargill, Inc.

Nestle SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont

Tate and Lyle PLC

Symrise AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Associated British Foods plc

Raizen S.A.

Döhler GmbH

Wilmar International Limited

Heartland Food Products Group, LLC

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc

Butternut Mountain Farm

Global Natural Sweeteners Market Segmentation

Natural Sweeteners Market by Product Type

Stevia

Palm Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Honey

Maple Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Agave Syrup

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Molasses

Natural Sweetener Blends

Natural Sweeteners Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystals

Natural Sweeteners Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Natural Sweeteners Market by End Use

Food

Bakery Goods



Sweet Spreads



Confectionery



Dairy Products



Canned Food



Others

Beverage

Carbonated Drinks



Fruit Drinks & Juice



Powdered Drinks and Mixes



Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Tabletop Sweetener

Natural Sweeteners Market by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Retail Stores



Local Neighborhood Stores



Online Retailers

Natural Sweeteners Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

