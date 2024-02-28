Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market worth $7.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market by Type (Emollients, Surfactnats, Rheology Modifiers, Preservatives, Active Ingredients), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up, Oral Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market size was USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%, between 2023 and 2028.

The market is projected to grow because of the evolving lifestyle across globe. These natural Ingredients play a crucial role in various skin care, hair care, oral care, make-up, and other applications such as foundations, serums, shampoos, bath soaps, shower gels, creams, face masks, sun care products, lip balms, lipsticks, color cosmetics and others. In addition, due to the increasing population, increasing demand for natural ingredients, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences the demand for natural personal care ingredients can increase due to various applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Natural Cosmetics Ingredients Market"

198 – Tables

68 – Figures

241– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=181363323

"Surfactants are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global natural personal care ingredients market during the forecast period."

Surfactants are expected to grow rapidly in the natural personal care ingredients market due to increased demand for sustainable products in cosmetics and personal care, as well as their use in pharmaceuticals. They function as surface-active agents, meaning they help reduce surface tension between different substances, allowing them to mix more effectively. Therefore, surfactants are crucial in skincare, haircare, and cosmetics like creams and lotions. Also, the rising awareness of natural ingredients in personal care boosts the demand for natural surfactants. Thus, surfactants are widely used in applications such as skin care, hair care, make-up, oral care, and others, which will increase demand for them in the future.

"The hair care is estimated to be the second-largest application of natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

As individuals tackle with a different hair-related issues, ranging from hair loss and thinning to dryness and damage, the demand for effective solutions continues to rise. Combined by the diverse array of hair types, each with its unique needs, such as curly, straight, fine, or coarse, the market for tailored hair care products grows rapidly. Moreover, escalating levels of pollution, characterized by airborne toxins and particulate matter, further exacerbate hair woes, triggering issues like scalp irritation, dullness, and accelerated hair aging. Consequently, the hair care application within the natural personal care ingredients market stands composed for sustained growth, driven by the imperative for complete solutions that address these multifaceted challenges while prioritizing natural and sustainable ingredients.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=181363323

"Europe is estimated to be the largest market for the natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The adoption of natural personal care ingredients in this region has increased due to changing environment, concerns about increasing health hazards linked to synthetic ingredients, and shift in lifestyle preferences towards eco-conscious and sustainable products. Moreover, The European region is estimated to be the second-fastest growing regions in the world, with rising disposable incomes. This is creating a favourable environment for the growth of the natural personal care ingredients market. Accordingly, Europe will be the largest market for natural personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Ashland Inc. (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Symrise AG (Germany), and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Green Preservatives Market - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2028

Biosurfactants Market - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/natural-personal-care-ingredients-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/natural-personal-care-ingredients.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg