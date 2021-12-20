Natural food Colors Market to grow US$ 2,690.50 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global natural food colors market is estimated to account for 2,690.50 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 6.80%.

The use of natural food colors in food is on the rise, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a number of ingredients to use in coloring. These colorants are non-toxic and are safe for children. They don't stain teeth and disappear once the children brush their teeth. They also don't affect the shelf life of the product, so consumers don't have to worry about making them a problem for the rest of the family. There are several types of natural food colors plant, animal, dye, and mineral. These are produced from naturally occurring products such as plants, minerals, and microorganisms. These ingredients are safer than synthetic alternatives, and the benefits they offer consumers are well worth the price. Furthermore, they are environmentally friendly, which is another reason why many manufacturers are turning to them.

Request for Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3800

Market Drivers

1. Increasing demand for natural food ingredients due to rising cases of chronic diseases is expected to drive growth of the global natural good colors market during the forecast period

Incidence of lifestyle and diet-related chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension has increased in the recent past. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, over 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and above were overweight, of which around 650 million were obese. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular disease worldwide. Such a high incidence of chronic diseases has increased the adoption of natural food ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, fish, eggs, etc. Moreover, the adoption of natural food colors such as saffron, turmeric, matcha, spinach, and paprika has witnessed massive traction since they aid in maintaining a healthy weight and a good heart condition.

2. Growing demand for natural and clean label products is expected to propel the global natural food colors market growth over the forecast period

Clean label products refer to food products with simple and known ingredients that are easy to recognize, pronounce, and understand. Clean label products do not contain any additives or preservatives. Moreover, these products include natural flavoring and coloring ingredients such as turmeric, blueberries, and paprika for the desired coloring. Consumers have become increasingly conscious of natural and clean label products and tend to spend a significant amount of time on research.

Market Opportunities

1. Increasing demand for beverages and functional drinks can present lucrative growth opportunities in the market

The consumption of different types of beverages and functional drinks has increased massively in the recent past. With growing sales of beverages, key companies are focused on launching novel products with natural ingredients, in order to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2019, B Natural, a food subsidiary of ITC, launched a new fruit beverage 'Himalayan Mixed Fruit', 'Dakshin Pink Guava', and 'Ratnagiri Alphonso' with no added preservatives.

2. Ongoing research and development activities can provide major business opportunities

Key companies are focused on research and development activities, in order to launch new products and enhance their market presence. For instance, in September 2021, Divi's Nutraceuticals launched CaroNat, a naturally-sourced food ingredient intended for the dark yellow color. Moreover, in April 2019, Diana Food launched a new range of organic colors with EU organic certification for food and beverages across Europe.

Christmas Sale is Live Now! Get 25 to 30% of Big Discount till 31st Dec 2021.

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3800

Market Trends

1. Asia Pacific Trends

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global natural food colors market during the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid uptake of natural food colors in new product development in the region. Moreover, robust expansion of the food and beverage industry in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future.

2. North America Trends

North America is expected to exhibit strong growth in the global natural food colors market over the forecast period. This is owing to stringent regulations on the use of harmful synthetic colors containing arsenic, lead, and mercury.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global natural food colors market are GNT International B.V., Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Kalsec Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (LycoRed), Naturex S.A., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Symrise AG.

For instance, in June 2020, DIC Corporation launched the liquid version of Linablue naturally-derived blue food coloring.

Segmentation

Product Type (Carotenoid (Beta-carotene, Annatto, Lutein, Lycopene), Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Paprika, Spirulina, Chlorophyll, Others)

(Carotenoid (Beta-carotene, Annatto, Lutein, Lycopene), Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Paprika, Spirulina, Chlorophyll, Others) By Application (Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), Packaged/Frozen Food, Confectionery and Bakery Items, Dairy Products, Others)

(Beverages (Alcoholic, Non-alcoholic), Packaged/Frozen Food, Confectionery and Bakery Items, Dairy Products, Others) By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa )

Need more details? Ask our analyst @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3800

Find more relevant trending reports below:

Cosmetic Grade Color Additives Market, by Product Type (Inorganics (Dyes and Pigments) and Organics), by Color (Dye Colors, Lake Colors, Pigment, Oxide & Ultramarine Colors, Mica Colors, Neon & Fluorescent Colors, and Others), by Application (Lipstick, Lip Gloss, Lip Balm, Foundation, Blush, Eyeliner, Nail Paint, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Europe Natural Food Additives Market, by Product Type (Essential Oils (Eucalyptus Oil, Mint Oil, Citrus Oil, Lavender Oil, and Others), Plant Extract (Spice Extract (Coriander, Pepper, Fennel, Clove, Turmeric, Cinnamon and Others), Fruit and Vegetables Extract (Apple, Pear, Citrus Fruits, Grapes, Aronia, Other Vegetables (except Onion & Garlic), Onion, Garlic, and Other Fruits), Herb Extract (Oregano, Sage, Thyme, Rosemarine, Hyssop, Lemon Balm, Parsley, and Basil), and Phytochemicals (Polyphenols, etc.)), and Others (Fermented Ingredients, Cereal & Grain Ingredients)), by Function (Sweetening, Flavoring and Enhancing, Coloring, Preservatives, Antioxidants, and Others (Anti-caking, Acidulants, Fat Replacers, etc.)), and by Application (Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry and Sea Food, Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, and Others (Sauces, Dressings, Spices, Condiments, etc.)), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights