Natura is recognised as one of the most ethical companies in the world according to Ethisphere Institute

The company appears in the ranking for the tenth time and is the only Brazilian organisation featured in the list of 132 companies from 21 countries with the best ethical practices

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura has been recognised as one of the most ethical companies in the world in 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute, global leader in the definition of standards for ethical business practices. The only Brazilian organisation on the list of 132 companies from 21 countries, Natura is featured for the tenth time in the Health & Beauty category.

"Our vision of ethics goes beyond compliance with norms and legislation. It is a responsibility that permeates all levels of the company and our relations with different audiences", states João Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura &Co Latin America. "After ten years of recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to best governance practices and integrity in our actions, agendas inherent to sustainable development", he adds.

"I would like to congratulate everyone at Natura for achieving this recognition. It is time to recognise that the organisations which adopt a long-term vision, with a purpose-driven strategy, not only exceed expectations, but also last longer", said Ethisphere executive director Timothy Erblich.

The classification of the most ethical companies in the world is based on the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient (EQ) structure, a quantitative methodology for measuring a company's performance in an objective, standardised way. The evaluation process with more than 200 questions serves as an operational structure for capturing and codifying organisations' leadership practices in all sectors worldwide. Inclusion in the list depends on the score achieved in five main categories: ethics and compliance programme, an ethics culture, citizenship and corporate responsibility, governance and leadership and reputation.

The full list of the most ethical companies in the world in 2020 may be accessed at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com.

About Natura

Established in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment. Market leader in direct sales in Brazil, with over 1.7 million Beauty Consultants, Natura is part of the Natura &Co group, a corporate brand that brings together Natura, Avon, Aesop and The Body Shop. Natura was the first publicly-traded company in the world to receive a B Corp certification in December 2014, underscoring its transparent and sustainable social, environmental and economic performance. It is also the first Brazilian company to be awarded the "Leaping Bunny" certification, granted by the animal protection organisation Cruelty Free International, which certifies a company's commitment to not test its products or ingredients on animals. It has operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the US, France, Mexico, Peru and Malaysia. Products bearing the Natura brand can be purchased from Natura Beauty Consultants, through Natura's e-commerce, the Natura App or in stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, New York, Santiago Buenos Aires and Kuala Lumpur. For more information about the company, visit www.naturabrasil.com and its profiles on the following social networks: LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

