Natura - Global challenge to eliminate packaging waste

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura is making a global call for proposals from its network of innovators to find new means of combating waste generation and plastic pollution. Entrepreneurs, start-ups, research institutions, universities and companies are invited to present solutions for new renewable, soluble or biodegradable materials, as well as innovations in logistics, service or commercial models.

The call is for solutions that have already undergone a development stage, be it in applied research, validation or scaling. All the initiatives with the potential to meet the challenge will be studied by the Natura team. The solutions selected may be developed in the form of partnerships and/or investments to ensure feasibility.

Enrolments for the Natura Innovation Challenge Zero Waste Packaging will be open until November 30. To enter, applicants only need to fill in the form on the website: innovationchallenge.natura/

Service

Natura Innovation Challenge Zero Waste Packaging

When: enrolments open until November 30.

Enrolments via the website innovationchallenge.natura/

Feedback for submissions: by March 1, 2020

Outcomes: In the event of partnership opportunities, Natura will get in touch with the applicant to conduct a joint assessment of usage alternatives for the innovations submitted, applying best collaboration practices and guaranteeing a legal contract.

About Natura

Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian cosmetic, toiletry and fragrance multinational. The leader in the direct selling sector in Brazil with over 1.7 million consultants, it is part of Natura &Co, the result of the combination of the Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop brands. In December 2014, Natura became the first publicly traded company in the world to receive B Corp certification, reinforcing its commitment to transparent, sustainable conduct in the social, environmental and economic dimensions. The organization has operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru and the United States. Natura brand products may be acquired from Natura consultants, online through e-commerce website and from company-owned stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Nova York, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Kuala Lumpur.

