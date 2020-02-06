Natixis CEO Interview - Full Year 2019 Results (Video)

PARIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis, the international corporate and investment banking, asset management, insurance and payments of Groupe BPCE reports its full year 2019 results. CEO François Riahi comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/natixis-full-year-2019-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

Performances

Achievements

Perspectives

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts nearly 16,000 employees across 38 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €11.4 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.5% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+ / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+). (1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in and including current financial year's earnings and accrued dividend (based on a 60% pay-out). Figures as at 30 September 2019.

