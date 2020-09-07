Native Collagen Market to Reach USD 252.3 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 4.9%: Reports and Data

- The demand for nutritious foods and increased understanding of collagen in the health and medical industries is driving demand in the market

- Market Size – USD 170.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Increased demand for skincare products

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Native Collagen Market is projected to reach USD 252.3 million in 2027. Increased product demand from cosmetics formulations is expected to boost market growth because of the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging impact of native collagen.

Native collagen has an unprocessed protein source, which is used in many applications such as bone and joint healing, wound dressing, regeneration of tissues, and various skincare products. Peptides and gelatin are further extracted or hydrolyzed. Processed goods in many fields, such as food and drinks, personal care and cosmetics, photography, as well as healthcare, are used for various purposes. Increased demand is expected to increase the yield of processed goods from these end-use industries, thus hindering the growth of the market.

In dietary supplements, implants, and cell growth, natural collagen is also used. The segment growth can be attributed to the product's growing use in scientific activity. Native collagen is commonly used in bone and joint health dietary supplements. It is used as a coating solution for cell attachment, development, differentiation, migration, and morphogenesis in cell culture activities.

In order to comply with the regulatory norms, requirements, and guidelines, the majority of producers in the local collagen market make substantial investments in R&D. Due to price competition on the market, the product is a niche. Most local collagen suppliers concentrate on working with more than one producer. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Aviva Systems Biology Corporation and RayBiotech, Inc. are among the key players in the industry. The production of the native collagen for cell culture activities is carried out by the majority of companies.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic does not impact corporate earnings. Key market leaders are uncertain of the industry's prospects and seeking solutions to this problem. Most hospitals and other services had a significant effect on their pandemic. With regards to COVID-19, demand for domestic goods, exports and imports decreased considerably. The biggest corporations in the world tend to slash their budgets in order to create cash reserves. Eventually, real productivity levels will contribute to new ways in which workers and organizations satisfy their demands at substantially lower costs.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The growing popularity of the product is expected to promote growth in many applications, such as cosmetics, healthcare, and pharmaceutics.

A growing understanding of the therapeutic condition of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis for wound healing and treatments is expected to increase product demand further.

The Marine Source segment is expected to grow in revenue over the forecast period.

The largest application category was wound dressing due to the capacity of the product to inhibit metalloproteinase, easing the treatment of chronic wounds.

Asia Pacific is expected to see a remarkable CAGR in the near future as healthcare and cosmetics products in the region are rapidly being consumed.

is expected to see a remarkable CAGR in the near future as healthcare and cosmetics products in the region are rapidly being consumed. Most market players offering native collagen are integrated into the value chain and also sell extracted products.

In January 2019 , Rousselot and Firmalis joined the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for 2019 as the sole official distributor of Peptan collagen solutions in France .

, Rousselot and Firmalis joined the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for 2019 as the sole official distributor of Peptan collagen solutions in . Key players in the market include Creative Enzymes, Vetoquinol S.A., Symatese, REPROCELL USA Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, Bioiberica S.A.U, Cosmo Bio , and Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Native Collagen Market on the basis of Source, Application, and Region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bone & Joint Reconstruction

Wound Dressing

Tissue Regeneration

Cosmetics (Topical)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

