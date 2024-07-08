National Plants at Work Week 2024: Embrace Vitamin Plant for a Balanced Life

5 a Day with Vitamin Plant

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Roll up, roll up!" plants@work is here. plants@work invites all plant enthusiasts to visit their market stall installation high-lighting the 5-a-day benefits houseplants bring to our work environment. The association's pop-up market stall appeared at Theale Business Park showing off the five plants in the running for 2024 Favourite Houseplant which will be announced later this week.

Various research has shown that plants

Market Stall: Embrace Vitamin Plant for a Balanced Life

Improve your mood

Reduce headaches by 45%

Reduce tiredness by 32%

Reduce stress levels by 50%

And clean the air

Take a leaf out of nature's book and indulge in your daily dose of Vitamin Plant – your mind, body and spirit will thank you for it!

The stall certainly caused interest, as designer, Ian Drummond, of Ian Drummond Botanical Designs with Shirley and James Smith of Botanica Nurseries created an eye-catching display and were all available for a chat and to answer questions from those who work at Theale Business Park.

Ian said, "Ficus elastica, Strelitzia, Dracaena marginata, Croton and Scindapsus are our choice for 5 a Day – to 'Embrace Vitamin Plant for a Balanced Life'. These plants offer a great selection for the various office, restaurant and hotel spaces that our members are asked to decorate."

Shirley commented, "A market stall is a great way to show off the range of plants that plants@work members offer to clients for their office or other spaces and explain all the benefits of having them around you."

Kenneth Freeman of Purposeful Places and plants@work Chairman who felt the market stall was a valuable way to support the 5 a day message for this year's National plants@work Week.

"Theale Business Park exemplifies the modern workplace environment, and we have received a warm welcome here and are grateful for the opportunity of speaking to those who work here. We invite our members to set up their own market stalls during this week. This event is a great opportunity to promote interior landscaping by engaging with office workers and encouraging them to add new green companions to their desks."

Join us from 8 – 12 July and beyond to celebrate the amazing benefits that plants bring us all.

