National Mentoring Month: Tutors International Mentorship Programme Now Accepting New Mentee Nominations

To celebrate National Mentoring Month, the world's leading Private Tutoring company, Tutors International, today announced they are searching for a new mentee to join their prestigious Mentorship Programme.

OXFORD, England, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January is the UK's National Mentoring Month and a time to celebrate the transformative power of mentorship, and Tutors International is delighted to announce that they are now accepting nominations for an exceptional student to join their transformative Mentorship Programme.

Nampet, one of the mentees on the Tutors International Mentorship Programme

For students navigating the complexities of senior school, preparing for university entrance exams, or charting their career paths, the Tutors International Mentorship Programme offers tailored support and guidance to help young people from families that couldn't normally access the services of world-class private tutors.

The Tutors International Mentorship Programme is a unique opportunity for motivated students with thirst for knowledge and a drive to succeed.

Adam Caller, CEO of Tutors International, stresses the importance of giving access to the programme to all students wanting to realise their full potential:

"We believe that education should be accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints. Our mentorship programme is designed to break down barriers and empower individuals with exceptional talent and ambition."

The Tutors International Mentorship Programme and the Benefits of Mentorship

Expert mentorship: The Tutors International team of experienced tutors and seasoned professionals will be the student's personal guides, providing academic support, career advice, and unwavering encouragement.

The Tutors International team of experienced tutors and seasoned professionals will be the student's personal guides, providing academic support, career advice, and unwavering encouragement. Financial assistance: Tutors International understands that financial barriers can hold back even the most talented students. The Mentorship Programme offers financial support to help families overcome these challenges so students can focus on their education.

Tutors International understands that financial barriers can hold back even the most talented students. The Mentorship Programme offers financial support to help families overcome these challenges so students can focus on their education. Personalised learning: No two students are alike. Tutors International believes in providing a customised approach to learning, tailored to students' unique needs and aspirations.

No two students are alike. Tutors International believes in providing a customised approach to learning, tailored to students' unique needs and aspirations. Confidence building: Tutors International will help students unlock their inner confidence and develop the skills they need to succeed in academia and beyond.

Tutors International will help students unlock their inner confidence and develop the skills they need to succeed in academia and beyond. A supportive community: Students will connect with a network of like-minded peers and mentors who will be there to support them every step of the way.

Nampet is a bright young student from East Anglia, UK, who has been part of the Tutors International Mentorship Programme for over three years. She says. "The support and guidance I've received from my mentor have been invaluable, pushing me beyond the curriculum in some subjects and supporting my understanding in other subjects."

Tobias, also a mentee on the programme since 2019 added, "The mentorship programme has instilled in me a sense of self-belief and determination. I am confident now with the support of my mentor and the programme I can achieve my academic goals and my dreams in aeronautical engineering."

Applicants to the Tutors International Mentorship Programme are considered on a case by case basis. Find out more at https://mentorship.tutors-international.com , and potential mentees and their families should submit detailed applications to mentorship@tutors-international.com .

About the Tutors International Mentorship Programme

Tutors International is the leading provider of elite private tuition worldwide. The Tutors International Mentorship Programme supports individuals and causes which align with our educational ethos of providing the freedom to learn in a flexible, supportive, and tailored environment.

Drawing on the extensive educational experience of Tutors International's senior management team, we provide advice, financial support, and guidance to select students of all backgrounds who demonstrate aptitude, aspiration, and fortitude. Applicants to the Tutors International Mentorship Programme are considered on a case by case basis.

Tutors International encourages students who are looking to reach excellence in their academic goals, gain valuable skills and knowledge for their future careers, and connect with a supportive community of mentors and peers to apply now.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321445/Nampet.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/4501313/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg