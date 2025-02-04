National Cricket League Announces October 2025 Tournament Dates

The NCL sets the stage for cricket's rise in the U.S. ahead of the Olympics

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cricket League (NCL), the leading force in cricket's rise in North America, is proud to announce its October 2025 tournament, set to take place from October 3rd to October 18th, 2025 . Featuring some of the world's top players, legendary mentors, and cutting-edge match formats, this year's event will once again captivate audiences and elevate cricket's presence in the U.S.

The same six teams competing in the 2025 tournament are New York Lions CC, Chicago Cricket Club, Dallas Lonestars CC, Texas Gladiators CC, Atlanta Kings CC, and Los Angeles Waves CC. The National Cricket League (NCL) blends the game's rich heritage with a shorter, faster format, paired with Bollywood live entertainment, offering fans a one-of-a-kind fusion of sports and culture.

In a major step toward expanding the sport, the NCL, along with its affiliate partner USA Cricket, is supporting the Collegiate Cricket League (CCL), partnering with universities nationwide to introduce cricket to students, develop training programs, and build a strong foundation on college campuses for the next generation of players and fans.

"Cricket's time in America is now. It's a global phenomenon, and the U.S. is its next frontier,'' said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the National Cricket League. "With cricket featuring in the Olympics, the momentum has never been stronger. We're building a movement in the U.S.—expanding our reach and making cricket an integral part of American sports."

Tournament Highlights

Dates : October 3–18, 2025





Star players: Featuring world-class players and legendry mentors





Themed Nights: Unique cultural and community-focused events every night, including live Bollywood performances and interactive fan experiences.





Sixty Strikes Format: Back by popular demand, this innovative format guarantees fast-paced, high-energy matches.





Commitment to Sustainability: Continuing the league's pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030, with eco-friendly initiatives throughout the tournament.

The 2025 tournament is expected to draw thousands of fans in person and reach millions worldwide through global broadcasts. With participation from over 50 countries and a diverse fan base, the NCL continues to bridge communities and celebrate cricket as a universal sport. The tournament will feature cricketing icons and rising stars, with legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Wasim Akram, among other legends lending their expertise as mentors and ambassadors.

"The world is watching as cricket expands in the U.S. with the National Cricket League focused on leading the way. Our tournament in October 2025 will be another major step in that journey," said Haroon Lorgat, Commissioner of the NCL. "This event will again bring together world-class talent, a short and fast format and add to the passion that is evident in North America. The NCL isn't just hosting a tournament—we're building towards a future for the sport in the U.S. and setting the stage for LA28."

Fans can stay updated on ticket sales, exclusive pre-sale opportunities, and event details by visiting NCLCricket.com and following the league on social media @NCLCricket.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is redefining the sport of cricket in the United States through its innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game. Endorsed by the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC), the NCL is establishing cricket as a key player in American sports. Supported by SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability, the NCL is implementing eco-friendly initiatives that set a new standard for responsible sports management. NCL's mission is not only to promote the sport of cricket but to make a positive impact on the communities we touch.

