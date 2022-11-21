National Alliance for Youth Sports Partners with Spond in US

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More youth sports administrators, coaches, team managers and volunteer parents across the USA will gain access to the innovative, free Spond app to save valuable time organizing, communicating, and handling assorted administrative tasks, thanks to the forward-looking partnership between Spond and the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS).

As the challenges of overseeing youth sports programs, coaching teams and parenting young athletes mount, NAYS has partnered with Spond to help reduce time-consuming administrative tasks. Spond enables coaches, volunteers and anyone involved in youth sports to enjoy more time with the young athletes under their care.

"Youth sports administrators face an ever-growing list of responsibilities these days, but through the Spond app they can streamline many of those tasks while efficiently communicating with coaches and parents in their programs," said John Engh, Executive Director of NAYS. "Plus, coaches and parents can utilize the app in a variety of ways to help make their seasons run smoothly."

The innovative Spond mobile app, which is free to use and ad-free, provides a centralized, simple-to-use solution that saves coaches, team managers, administrators, and parent volunteers hours in administrative time every week. Its platform can also be used in a web browser. For larger organizations, the Spond Club platform allows multiple teams to be administered from a single point of access.

"Spond exists to make the lives of those involved in organizing grassroots sports as easy as possible," said Trine Falnes, CEO of Spond. "Alleviating the organizational pain points reported by youth sport administrators is one way to ensure they can spend more time doing what they love, which is why we aim to take the hard work out of teamwork."

Through Spond, coaches can invite team members to practices, games, and other team activities in a safe environment while easily tracking who is coming and who isn't. In the case of children, parents can reply on their behalf, having full visibility of their various activities through one log-in.

Administrators, as well as coaches and parents, can use the Spond app to share information, files, photos, videos, chat in group conversations or through private messages, and make and receive payments through the app.

You can download the Spond app for free on App Store or Google Play or find out more at www.spond.com .

About NAYS

NAYS educates, equips, and empowers youth sports leaders, volunteers, and parents so all children can enjoy the lifelong benefits of sports. NAYS partners with more than 3,000 community-based organizations and has trained more than four million adults since 1981.

About Spond

Spond is an award-winning grassroots sports team management app on a mission to bring people together. At their core, they empower coaches, volunteers and organizers of sports, activities, and events to do more of what they love through their free app.

Millions of people use the Spond app every month. Spond seeks to make the lives of their ever-expanding community of grassroots sports volunteers, parents and activity organizers easier.

