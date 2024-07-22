National Airlines Selects Four Boeing 777 Freighters to Expand Global Fleet

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and National Airlines announced today the global carrier has committed to place its first order for four 777 Freighters. Currently the longest-range twin-engine freighter with unrivaled payload capacity, the 777 Freighter will help maximize the airline's commercial cargo service and boost market share across its global operations.

"We are elated by this remarkable order of four Boeing 777 Freighters. This demonstrates our commitment to offering efficient, resourceful, and modern air freight services to support our global customers' increasing transportation demands," said Christopher Alf, chairman of National Airlines. "The order affirms our fleet growth plan as we enter into the next chapter of National. We sincerely appreciate the support by Boeing and all its associated teams in this journey ahead."

Once finalized, National Airlines' first direct purchase of Boeing airplanes will be posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

The 777 Freighter can fly farther (9,200 km / 4,970 nmi) and carry more freight (107 tonnes) than any other twin-engine cargo jet today. This capability enables operators to fly more freight on more nonstop routes with better operating economics.

"We appreciate National Airlines for its trust in Boeing and the 777 Freighter to grow the carrier's global fleet and deliver greater value for its customers," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With its cargo capacity, range and reliability, operators continue to rely on the 777 Freighter to build their future fleets, making it the best-selling freighter of all time."

The 777 Freighters will join National Airline's expanding fleet of nine 747-400 freighters. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing 747 operations, the 777 Freighter allows carriers to easily transfer cargo between the two airplanes to streamline ground logistics and leverage additional cost savings through fleet commonality.

Boeing has delivered more than 270 777 Freighters to date. As the market leader in freighter airplanes, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including production and converted airplanes. Over the next 20 years, Boeing's 2024 Commercial Market Outlook predicts an additional 2,845 freighters will enter service to meet growing global trade and e-commerce.

