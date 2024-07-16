Nate Silver Joins Polymarket Ahead of 2024 Election, As Trading Volume Tops $400M

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, welcomes statistician and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver who will join the company's advisory board. Silver joins former CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo on the advisory board, as Polymarket continues to see record trading volume, and to emerge as a vital source of trusted real-time information in the run up to the 2024 election.

Polymarket has seen staggering growth in 2024 with over $400M of predictions made so far this year. This includes over $8M of predictions made on the day of the first U.S. presidential debate. Polymarket forecasts are consistently cited as a source of real-time truth by politicians and media outlets, as well as relied upon by millions of news consumers worldwide.

"I grew up following Nate's work on election forecasting and it's a dream come true to welcome him to Polymarket's advisory board," said Shayne Coplan, founder + CEO of Polymarket. "Over the course of his career Nate has played a pivotal role in mainstreaming political forecasting. This election cycle, Polymarket has emerged as the key destination for election forecasts, and Nate's guidance will be critical in helping us take our offering to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to join Polymarket as an advisor. Prediction markets are playing an increasingly vital role in helping people understand and plan for the future. Polymarket's scale and structure are providing for considerably more robust and efficient trading than we've seen in the past," said Nate Silver. "In the context of the current election, we've already seen how valuable it is to have a real-time data source about questions like the effects of the debate that are otherwise hard to quantify. I'm excited to work with Shayne and the team to help bring Polymarket to a broader audience."

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, a record $360m worth of predictions have been made so far on Polymarket in 2024.

