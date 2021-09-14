Nasuni CloudBound21 Delivers Real-world Insights for Business Leaders to Fight Ransomware, Thrive with Modern File Storage

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of cloud file storage, has announced that Nasuni CloudBound21: How to Thrive with Modern File Storage will be held September 28-30, 2021. Nasuni's free, online event will provide IT leaders and decision makers with the resources and skills needed for their organizations to thrive with modern file storage and overcome the deluge of ransomware and other attacks on important file data. Held annually, Nasuni CloudBound attracts attendees from across the globe and industries with content designed to deliver tangible takeaways and actions.

Nasuni CloudBound21 will feature industry experts, peers and Nasuni customers sharing practical, real-world insights for using modern file storage effectively. The event will delve into ransomware, cloud costs and considerations, digital transformation, data migration and more. Sessions include experts from AWS, IDC, ActualTech, Coldago Research, DCIG, and Evaluator Group. Keynotes will be delivered by Lakshmi Sharma of Google Cloud ("What's Next for the Cloud?") and David Totten of Microsoft ("Digital Transformation Starts in the Cloud").

WHO: Nasuni's SaaS platform is built for the cloud and powered by the world's only global file system. It consolidates network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage for infinite scale, built-in backup, file sharing and local performance, all at up to 70% cost savings over traditional legacy approaches. Nasuni's client roster features market leaders, innovators and a long list of Fortune 200, 500 and 1000 companies.



WHAT: Nasuni CloudBound21 will equip participants with the expertise and tools needed for success with modern file storage. IT leaders from Wegmans, Man Group, Hunter Douglas, Snowy Mountain Engineering Corporation (SMEC), McKim & Creed and others will share key considerations for cloud technology, lessons learned and more. The event is particularly attended by those in key markets including tech, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, creative services, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, financial services and public agencies.



WHY: The industry has faced an impactful year in file storage. Almost overnight, companies had to rethink how they manage, access and derive value from data, putting the cloud in the spotlight. After many unforeseen challenges – from a massive remote migration to record high ransomware attacks – Nasuni's CloudBound21 brings together leaders to discuss lessons learned and solutions to apply.



HOW: Nasuni CloudBound21 delivers a full agenda of interactive business and technical sessions, expert and influencer panels and presentations by Nasuni customers. Attendees also have important networking opportunities.



WHEN: September 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET (EMEA)

September 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET (US)

September 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ACT (APJ)



WHERE: Nasuni CloudBound21 takes place online. For further agenda and registration details, please visit our website .

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the leading cloud-first global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading global companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

Social Media Links:

Media Contact:

Nasuni

Justine Boucher

Phone: +1 617-863-0294

Email: Nasuni@metiscomm.com

Waters Agency

Maria Loupa

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/391402/Nasuni_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.nasuni.com



SOURCE Nasuni