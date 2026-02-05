Nasscom US CEO Forum Leads First Industry Engagement in Washington DC After India-US Trade Deal Announcement

Charts tech-led economic partnership to support the joint target for USD 500 Bn

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The third meeting of the Nasscom US CEO Forum, held in Washington, DC on February 4–5, 2026, marked a pivotal moment in the evolving India-US technology and trade partnership, coming shortly after the announcement of the India-US trade deal. Convened at Capitol Hill, the Forum brought together leading Indian technology business leaders and senior US policymakers to advance a shared agenda focused on enhancing innovation, AI, trusted supply chains, workforce development and local job creation across the United States.

The latest engagement of Nasscom US CEO Forum, which was inaugurated in July 2025, reinforces the Forum's role as a premier leadership platform on technology, driving strategic dialogue between industry and government.

Indian technology companies affiliated with Nasscom contribute $103 billion to US GDP and support more than half a million jobs nationwide across more than 25 US states. India Inc. plays a critical role in strengthening regional economies, enabling US Fortune 500 enterprises to innovate, scale and remain globally competitive. The industry has set its sights on supporting the joint target of USD 500 billion in India-US trade.

The Forum discussions underscored the opportunity for deeper India–US collaboration across the AI value chain, aligned with the Pax Silica coalition led by the United States. As AI adoption accelerates globally, Indian technology firms are well positioned to expand their role across key layers, particularly enterprise and custom applications, consulting and engineering services, and emerging opportunities in silicon design and advanced platforms, supporting trusted, secure and scalable AI ecosystems. This collaboration is expected to directly benefit most of the Fortune 500 companies, while catalysing local job creation across multiple US states.

Energy security also emerged as a strategic priority, with the United States scaling AI-critical energy capacity and India integrating green and nuclear energy to support next-generation data centres. Indian technology companies are increasingly contributing to AI-driven energy optimization, grid analytics, and digital infrastructure, reinforcing the resilience of the US innovation ecosystem.

As part of the Washington, DC program, the Nasscom delegation engaged with several Members of Congress and senior Administration officials, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Julia Brownley, Rep. Don Beyer, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. Ron Wyden and Deputy US Trade Rep Ambassador Rick Switzer. The Forum also recognized Sen. Mark Warner, Senior Senator for Virginia and Congressman Rich McCormick, Representative for Georgia's 7th District for their leadership in advancing bipartisan cooperation on technology, innovation and jobs.

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said: "The India-US trade deal provides much-needed macro predictability at a time when technology, talent and trust are central to global competitiveness. Indian technology companies are already delivering measurable outcomes for the US economy - high-quality jobs, regional investment and innovation at scale. The Nasscom US CEO Forum is focused on moving this partnership from collaboration to co-creation, anchored in data, accountability, and long-term value creation."

Amit Chadha, CEO & MD – L&T Technology Services & Vice Chair - Nasscom US CEO Forum, added: "India and the United States have a generational opportunity to build a trusted technology alliance across AI, semiconductors and digital infrastructure. Indian tech companies are deeply embedded in the success of US enterprises, supporting the majority of Fortune 500 firms while creating local jobs across US states. By supporting the joint US-India target of a bilateral trade number of USD 500 billion, we can help shape a more resilient, innovation-led future for both economies."

Conceived as a flagship leadership platform, the Nasscom US CEO Forum brings together leaders from government, industry, academia, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to advance the India–US technology partnership. The Forum aligns with the shared vision articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to deepen economic ties and position technology as a cornerstone of bilateral growth.

About Nasscom

Nasscom represents the voice of over $284bn technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3500 member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI start ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities – both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

For more details visit our website https://nasscom.in/ or write to us at: comms@nasscom.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507488/4916127/NASSCOM_Logo.jpg