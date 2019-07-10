Nasogastric Tube Market to Grow at 6.87% CAGR by 2023 - In-depth Industry Analysis, Market Share Insights & Forecast Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Nasogastric Tube Market is estimated to witness a surge in its growth rate over the forecast period. This instrument is used to aid a specialized eating routine among the geriatric population. It is common among people suffering from cancer, neurological disorders, and inherited metabolic disorders.

The market is majorly driven by rising number in the geriatric population. Furthermore, increasing government and private investments to improve hospital care will support nasogastric tube market growth in the future. Increasing cases of gastrointestinal diseases and in-patient surgeries have driven the demand for nasal feeding devices.

Several incidences of misplaced NGT devices have been reported till date due to lack of practitioner skills. In its response, the NHS, England have laid down training guidelines for hospitals and community services in order to ensure patient safety. Polytechnic University (PolyU), Hong Kong have come up with a computerized system where nurses and healthcare providers can undertake training sessions in a virtual simulator environment. General Research Fund (GRF) is supporting this computerized system in order to avoid any fatal complications among patients. The haptic system has rendered human anatomy-like mannequins to empower hands-on learning of skills to simulate NGT insertion.

Some of the major players operating in the industry comprise of Bard Medical, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology, Bicakcilar, Degania Silicone, and Andersen Products among others. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing region owing to the presence of a large consumer base. Technological advancements in Japan and China will further propel expansion. North America will continue to account for a large nasogastric tube market share in the global arena throughout the forecast horizon, thanks to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Global nasogastric tube market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for nasogastric tube to 2023 offers detailed coverage of nasogastric tube industry and presents main market trends.

Market Segmentation:

Report contents include

Analysis of the nasogastric tube market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on nasogastric tube including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key vendors

Avanos Medical, Inc.



Bard Medical



Cardinal Health (Covidien)



Degania Silicone



Fresenius Kabi AG



Nutricia

