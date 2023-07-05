LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nash Squared publishes its second Sustainability Report, where we track our company's progress against our wider goals in society and environment.

In this report we talk about how we are working to reduce our carbon footprint, how we are supporting the wellbeing of our colleagues and many other people we are connected to, and how we are helping to build an inclusive culture.

Key highlights and milestones from the report include:

We are on track to achieve zero scope 1&2* carbon emissions by 2030

56% of our European offices are now supplied by renewable energy

are now supplied by renewable energy We worked with UK Government to create a new qualification, the cyber security pathway of the Digital Support Services T Level, that will be offered to pupils at schools and colleges

to create a new qualification, the cyber security pathway of the Digital Support Services T Level, that will be offered to pupils at schools and colleges We made 122 donations to a marine conservation charity , reflecting every new UK hire in the last 12 months

, reflecting every new UK hire in the last 12 months We launched an electric car scheme for UK employees

for UK employees We launched NASHability , our Employee Resource Group focused on disability-related issues, adding to our existing ERGs of ethNASHity, NASHpride and wo+men@NASH

, our Employee Resource Group focused on disability-related issues, adding to our existing ERGs of ethNASHity, NASHpride and wo+men@NASH We published our first Cookbook – Life on Plate, capturing life stories from employees across the world

– Life on Plate, capturing life stories from employees across the world We appointed a global procurement manager whose remit will be to ensure we work with suppliers who share a similar vision to our own.

We recognise this journey is not completed in one year, but through continuous collaboration, innovation and actions we can positively make a difference.

Bev White, CEO Nash Squared commented: "I feel great pride knowing that every year Nash Squared supports hundreds of companies on their digital transformation journeys and helps the careers of tens of thousands of technology experts across the world.

We recognise the important role we take in society and the communities in which we operate, and it is a responsibility we take seriously."

To download the full report visit: https://www.nashsquared.com/sustainability

*Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the reporting company

Full release here

Media Contact:

Michelle Thomas

Nash Squared

michelle.thomas@nashsquared.com

+44 (0) 20 7333 2677

SOURCE Nash Squared