Nash Squared hosts its first children's Hackathon

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday Nash Squared, in partnership with Cypher Coders, were delighted to welcome nine children to our head office for Nash Squared's very first Hackathon Camp.

This was the first of what we hope to be a number of Camps across Nash Squared, where children aged 9 -16 learnt about how tech is changing the world, as well as got hands-on experience of coding and problem solving, with a particular emphasis on using tech to help make our world a greener place. Along the way they programmed drones, raced robots, and developed important creative and problem solving skills.

Bev White, CEO Nash Squared, commented:

"It was exciting and inspiring to see so much young talent here at Nash Squared.

Seven in ten digital leaders cite that a technology skills shortage is holding back their organisation, and many more identify a need to broaden diversity in the sector. I am delighted we helped nine young people see that a career in technology is creative and interesting and really does give you an opportunity to change the world."

Elisabeth Tweedale, CEO of Cypher Coders, commented:

"Hackathons are an excellent way to introduce children to technology in a fun and creative way. We are delighted to be working with Nash Squared to inspire children from the widest of backgrounds to take their interest in technology to a new level."

About Nash Squared

Nash Squared are the leading global provider of technology and talent solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and transforming their technology and digital capability.

