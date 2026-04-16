Nas.com Raises $27M Series A Led by Khosla Ventures as AI Unleashes the Biggest Wave of New Business Creation in History

The AI platform that builds your business, runs your marketing, and finds your customers has 3.5 million members and 5x revenue growth in 2025. Khosla Ventures leads with participation from 500 Global and strategic angels.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nas.com, the AI platform built for the solopreneur economy, today announced $27 million in Series A funding led by Vinod Khosla and Nicole Fraenkel at Khosla Ventures. 500 Global participated alongside strategic angels including Shuo Wang, co-founder of Deel, Stanley Tang, co-founder of DoorDash, Scott Adelson, CEO of Houlihan Lokey, and Tim Ferriss, author of The 4-Hour Workweek.

The Solo Economy is here. The U.S. Census Bureau recorded 532,319 new business applications in January 2026 alone. There are 29.8 million solopreneurs in the U.S. generating $1.7 trillion in economic output. Globally, 150 million people run businesses by themselves, a number projected to grow by 100 million over the next five years as AI reshapes the jobs market. The creator economy was built for the 3%. The solo economy is built for everyone else.

"The next wave of wealth will not come solely from Fortune 500 companies. It will come from hundreds of millions of people who finally have the same tools, the same reach, and the same opportunity that used to be reserved for those who went to the right university, lived in the right city, or knew the right investor. This is one of the greatest wealth equitable creation opportunity in the history of humanity," said Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures.

But every platform handed to entrepreneurs, from Etsy to Shopify, solves the same half of the problem. They help you host. None of them help you grow. For the solo entrepreneur, that has always been the wall that stops everything. Not the idea, the work ethic, or the talent. Just the ability to reach the first person willing to pay. Nas.com solves that. From day one.

Today, Nas.com v3 handles everything that used to require an entire team. It starts with a picture. Point your phone at what you want to sell and Nas.com does the rest. It makes it beautiful, builds your storefront, creates your digital or physical products, writes your marketing, and delivers your first customer. No technical skills required.

"I built this for the person I kept meeting at every meetup in every city around the world. AI is eliminating jobs. But it also just handed every person on earth something no platform ever has before: a way to replace their boss instead of being replaced. The person with zero followers, zero marketing budget, and everything it takes to build something real, except a way in. That person exists in every country on earth. Hundreds of millions of them. Nas.com is the door," said Nuseir Yassin, Founder and CEO of Nas.com.

Yassin grew up in a small town in northern Israel, won a full scholarship to Harvard, and left a six-figure career at 24 to document stories across 64 countries, building 70 million followers and 30 billion video views along the way. He held 100 meetups in 100 cities and met the same person every time: someone who wanted to build a life around what they were good at, stopped only by the belief that starting was too hard.

A 67-year-old farmer in Mexico turned decades of agricultural expertise into an online academy and made $20,000 in a couple of months. A yoga instructor in Singapore rebuilt her shuttered studio online and made $100,000 in 14 months. A seamstress in Texas is shipping handmade dresses to customers she never could have reached before. The platform's top users have generated $1 to $2 million in their first 12 months. More than 90% of the 20,000 paying business owners have zero employees. $29 a month, replacing a tool stack that would run over $100.

""I invested because Nas.com is tackling the hardest problem every entrepreneur faces—finding customers—and the 2025 growth shows they're doing it at scale," said Maor Shlomo, Founder and CEO of Base44.

The funding will be allocated equally across hiring, AI product development, and geographic expansion, with strong momentum in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.

Same AI. Same tools. Same shot. Whether you are a single mom in rural Arkansas or a Stanford MBA.

About Nas.com

Nas.com was founded by Nuseir Yassin, the creator behind Nas Daily with 70 million followers worldwide, Nas.com takes anyone from idea to revenue with no technical skills, no audience, and no prior business experience required. The platform handles everything: AI-powered digital and physical product creation, storefront building, community tools, membership programs, automated marketing, ad creation and placement, customer acquisition, and global payments including shipping. 3.5 million members across 150+ countries. $29 per month.

For more information, visit https://nas.com

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