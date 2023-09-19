Nasal Spray VIRALEZE™ For Respiratory and Cold Viruses, Including New Strains

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, in order to maximise defences against respiratory viruses, VIRALEZE™ nasal spray is available to provide a protective barrier against a broad spectrum of respiratory viruses. VIRALEZE™ has shown the ability to trap and block a wide range and multiple strains of respiratory and cold viruses.

Key Features of VIRALEZE™ Barrier Nasal Spray:

Barrier Formulation: VIRALEZE™ is specifically designed to target the nose where respiratory viruses first attach and multiply. It provides a protective physical barrier in the nose that is intended to trap and block respiratory and cold viruses before an infection develops, helping to reduce exposure to virus. Broad-Spectrum: VIRALEZE™ traps and blocks a wide range of respiratory viruses, including common cold and flu viruses. Its physical mechanism of action means it traps and blocks a broad spectrum of respiratory and cold viruses, including emerging viruses and strains. Scientifically Proven: Rigorous laboratory studies have demonstrated the ability of VIRALEZE™ to trap and block respiratory and cold viruses, and to reduce the incidence and severity of respiratory virus infection in stringent models. User-Friendly Application: VIRALEZE™ is easy to use and store at room temperature, making it easy to incorporate into daily routines. With a simple application, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their respiratory health. Useful in a variety of settings: The use of VIRALEZE™ fits seamlessly into various lifestyles, including work, travel and commuting, and leisure activities, such as attending sports and music events. Its non-invasive application ensures that VIRALEZE™ does not impact daily life.

VIRALEZE™, developed by Starpharma, is available for purchase online at www.viraleze.co / www.viraleze.co.uk and through certain retail partners. For further information, visit the official websites.

Starpharma is also currently completing a post-market study of VIRALEZE™ at St Peter's Hospital, UK, where its ability to reduce viral load in COVID-19-positive patients is being evaluated. For more information, see https://www.ashfordstpeters.nhs.uk/viraleze-nasal-spray-trial.

Stephen Winchester, Consultant Virologist at St Peter's Hospital, said: "The VIRALEZE™ trial is being conducted at a time where there are increasing levels and new variants of COVID-19 emerging in the community, as well as other respiratory and cold viruses increasing as we enter the winter months. The VIRALEZE™ trial will assist in understanding the product's role in shortening illness duration and limiting spread of the virus."

