Nasal Cannula Market to grow US$ 10,491.1 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global nasal cannula market is estimated to account for US$ 10,491.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

A nasal cannula is a medical device that delivers oxygen to the nose. Its design is relatively easy to clean and has a long lifespan if properly maintained. Nasal cannulas are used to deliver oxygen when a low flow, low or medium concentration is required, and the patient is in a stable state. Nasal cannulas use high-flow oxygenation and a humidifier to provide the patient with oxygen. The cannulas high flow beats some resistance from the expiratory flow, causing increased airway pressure. This increase in airway pressure is evident in the neonate model without a pressure limiting valve. To avoid infection, patients should thoroughly clean the cannula tube before using it. To make sure that the cannula is sterile and free of bacteria, it should be cleaned with white vinegar and warm water. The vinegar kills bacteria but does not eat away the tubing material. Then, the cannula must be rinsed with cold water to remove the soap and bacteria. Then, the cannula should be dried before use. Changing cannulas is essential for patients suffering from respiratory conditions.

Market Drivers:

High prevalence of asthma is expected to propel growth of the global nasal cannula market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The Global Asthma Report 2018, the prevalence of asthma symptoms was 23% and the prevalence of a medical diagnosis of asthma 12% in Brazil.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing production capabilities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global nasal cannula market. For instance, in June 2020, Vapotherm, Inc. expanded its capital equipment manufacturing capabilities to enable the company to increase production of its Precision Flow systems by up to 20X above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Market Trends:

Latin America is expected to witness significant growth in the global nasal cannula market, owing to high prevalence of chronic reparatory diseases. For instance, according to Globocan 2018, Brazil recorded 559, 371 new cases of lung cancer in 2018. According to the study 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease in Latin America', published in January 2019 in the journal Annals of Global Health, the prevalence of COPD in Latin American cities ranged between 6.2 and 19.6% in individuals aged 40 years and above.

Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase on adoption of nasal cannula. Globally, as of 5:14pm CET, 17 December 2021, there have been 271,963,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,331,019 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 16 December 2021, a total of 8,337,664,456 vaccine doses have been administered.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global nasal cannula market include, Allied Healthcare Products, Besmed Health Business Corp., Drive Devilbiss International, Edward LifeSciences Corp., Fairmont Medical, Flexicare Medical, Medtronic plc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG , Medin Medical Innovations, Salter Labs, Sorin Group, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Vapotherm Inc., and Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global nasal cannula market is segmented into:

Curved prong cannula

Flared prong cannula

Straight prong cannula

Curved and flared prong cannula

On the basis of material, the global nasal cannula market is segmented into:

Plastic

Silicon

On the basis of application, the global nasal cannula market is segmented into:

Asthma

Lung cancer

Chronic bronchitis

Pulmonary embolism

COPD

Emphysema

Cystic fibrosis

Pneumonia

On the basis of end user, the global nasal cannula market is segmented into:

Hospital

Long term care center

Home care settings

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

On the basis of, the global nasal cannula market is segmented into:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa



Central Africa



South Africa

About Us:

