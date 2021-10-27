Narrow Body Aircraft Refurbishing to Create Over US$ 1.8 Bn Incremental Opportunity in Aircraft Refurbishing Market through 2031

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the newly released data by Fact.MR, the global aircraft refurbishing market is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Mn in 2021. With growing trend of renovating, refurbishing and upgrading existing aircrafts, the overall market is projected to expand at 5.8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 7.35 Bn by 2031.

Aircraft refurbishing refers to modifying the interior and exterior of the aircraft using various lightweight materials such as foam, plastic, carbon fiber, composites and other materials. Refurbishing of aircraft also improves fuel efficiency and reduces carbon emission.

Demand for aircraft refurbishing has increased significantly in recent years with leading aircraft operators rapidly upgrading and renovating their fleet to offer enhanced travel experience. Advanced technologies are being incorporated in airplanes to keep pace with the latest trends and attract more passengers.

Introduction of 3D printed parts in aircraft interiors has increased across the aviation industry. Lighter material from 3D printing results in less jet fuel consumption and eventually reducing air pollution. Moreover, it allows airlines to design more complex parts and manufacture discontinued parts.

Rapid growth in conversion of passenger aircraft to freight carriers is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the aircraft refurbishing market. Companies that are in cargo shipping business are increasingly looking for refurbished passenger aircrafts as they cost around one-third of a freighter aircraft.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7060

According to the report, retrofit aircraft refurbishing will be in high demand since it is effective in extending the life of an aircraft and keeping passengers safer, more connected, and better informed.

As per Fact.MR, demand for retrofit aircraft refurbishing is projected to increase by 1.7x between 2021 and 2031. Increasing renovation of aircraft cabin interiors to offer improved luxury and comfort is driving the market for retrofit refurbishing.

Regionally, North America dominated the aircraft refurbishing market with a share of around 35% in 2021. Growth in the region is attributed to the strong presence of leading market players along with rising need to improve aircraft design to meet customer preferences.

"Rising number of airliners is creating lucrative growth opportunities for key market players. In order to capitalize on this trend, they are focusing on maintaining successful relationships with airline companies, whom they supply various aircraft parts and cabin interiors," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Aircraft Refurbishing Market Survey

The commercial cabin refurbishing market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. North America market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031, with U.S. leading at the forefront.

market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 and 2031, with U.S. leading at the forefront. With strong presence of aircraft maintenance and repair service providing companies, sales in Germany are expected to surge at 5.6% CAGR through 2031.

are expected to surge at 5.6% CAGR through 2031. Sales of aircraft refurbishing across South Asia & Pacific are expected to reach US$ 577 Mn during the assessment period.

& Pacific are expected to reach during the assessment period. Based on fitting type, demand for retrofit fitting segment is estimated to expand at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow by 1.7x by 2031, garnering an absolute opportunity of around US$ 1.8 Bn .

. In terms of refurbishing type, VIP cabin refurbishing accounted for more than 16% sales in 2021.

Key Drivers

Growing demand to renovate and upgrade aircrafts is boosting the aircraft refurbishing market.

Increasing number of passengers travelling abroad is expected to boost the demand for aircraft refurbishing. Leading airplane operators are continuously incorporating new designs and technologies to enhance passenger experience.

Development of advanced technologies such as in-flight entertainment system is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Rising focus to reducing carbon emission and increase fuel efficiency is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for lightweight materials

Key Restraints

Introduction of new aircraft with lightweight and low maintenance materials is hampering the growth of aircraft refurbishing market.

To learn more about Aircraft Refurbishing Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7060

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the aircraft refurbishing market are integrating latest technologies to make the refurbishing process better and easier.

They have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions and collaborations to upgrade interior solutions for the aircraft cabins that they provide. For instance,

In October 2021 , MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the world's largest CRJ Series Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul company and ZeroAvia, a leading innovator in hydrogen-electric propulsion for aviation, announced signed an agreement to cooperate in developing hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional jet applications. The collaboration with MHIRJ will leverage ZeroAvia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology and MHIRJ's aircraft design, certification and support experience to create aircraft solutions, which not only have the potential to deliver new aircraft with hydrogen-electric propulsion, but also to efficiently retrofit existing aircraft in the market.

, MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the world's largest CRJ Series Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul company and ZeroAvia, a leading innovator in hydrogen-electric propulsion for aviation, announced signed an agreement to cooperate in developing hydrogen-electric propulsion for regional jet applications. The collaboration with MHIRJ will leverage ZeroAvia's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology and MHIRJ's aircraft design, certification and support experience to create aircraft solutions, which not only have the potential to deliver new aircraft with hydrogen-electric propulsion, but also to efficiently retrofit existing aircraft in the market. In February 2021 , Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. enhanced its aircraft redesign program to offer multiple options intended to suit a wide range of owner needs and timelines.

, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. enhanced its aircraft redesign program to offer multiple options intended to suit a wide range of owner needs and timelines. In August 2021 , British Airways extended its contract with Lufthansa Technik for Base Maintenance Services for its Airbus A380 aircraft. The contract will run from August 2022 for more than five years and includes services for the airline's 12 A380s to be performed at the Lufthansa Technik Philippines facility in Manila .

Some of the prominent players operating in the aircraft refurbishing market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Diehl Shiftung & Co. KG

Gulfstream Aerospace Ltd.

Jamco America Inc.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

Jet Aviation AG

Lufthansa Technik AG

Sabreliner Aviation LLC

Raytheon Technologies

SIA Engineering Co. Ltd

Rose Aircraft Services

Safran SA

Nextant Aerospace

AFI KLM E&M

More Insights on the Aircraft Refurbishing Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of aircraft refurbishing market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for aircraft refurbishing with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Fitting Type

Retrofit Aircraft Refurbishing



IFEC & Lighting Aircraft Refurbishing



Passenger Seat Aircraft Refurbishing

Aircraft Type

Large Body Aircraft Refurbishing



Wide Body Aircraft Refurbishing



Narrow Body Aircraft Refurbishing

Refurbishing Type

VIP Cabin Refurbishing



Commercial Cabin Refurbishing

Key Questions Covered in the Aircraft Refurbishing Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into aircraft refurbishing demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for aircraft refurbishing market between 2021 and 2031

Aircraft refurbishing market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Aircraft refurbishing market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market- The expanding aviation industry has offered numerous prospects for the aircraft seat upholstery industry. The aircraft seat upholstery market has exploded in popularity in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The existence of various established market participants as well as new entrants is attributable to the need for aircraft seat upholstery. Aside from OEM, the aircraft maintenance and repair services market has caught the interest of manufacturers and is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period.

Aircraft Cabin Management System Market- The aircraft cabin management system is one of the most recent technologies in the aircraft sector, with a substantial impact on digital transformation and the ability to help vendors gain competitive advantages. The advancement of audio and video technologies installed in the cabin, such as Live TV, touch screen controllers, and so on, are significant drivers driving the aircraft cabin management system market forward. The latest trend in the aviation cabin management system industry is the merging of portable devices with onboard cabin systems.

Aircraft Engines Market- Aircraft engines are the principal propulsion units that generate the thrust required for an aircraft to fly. Over the last few years, air transportation has grown at a rapid rate, which has had a direct impact on the aircraft engine business. This promising growth rate is expected to fuel demand for aircraft engines in the global market in the coming years. Furthermore, as disposable income rises, a larger portion of the population finds air travel to be an affordable choice, propelling the aircraft engine industry.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.





You can access all our automotive research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR