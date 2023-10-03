Narcolepsy Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, and Competitive Analysis of Leading Companies Including Takeda, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Avadel, and Others by DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's' estimates, the narcolepsy market in the 7MM is expected to show good positive growth, during the forecast period (2023–2032), mainly attributed to new product launches, robust pipeline of emerging therapies, and improved diagnosis of narcolepsy

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Narcolepsy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, narcolepsy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Narcolepsy Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the narcolepsy market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

According to the Narcolepsy Network Organization, narcolepsy affects an estimated 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States . Narcolepsy is an underdiagnosed sleep disorder that is most common among adults as compared to pediatrics.

people in . Narcolepsy is an underdiagnosed sleep disorder that is most common among adults as compared to pediatrics. Globally, leading narcolepsy companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Takeda, NLS Pharmaceutics, Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Reset Therapeutics, XWPharma, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, ConSynance Therapeutics, Alkermes, KemPharm, and others are developing novel narcolepsy drugs that can be available in the narcolepsy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel narcolepsy drugs that can be available in the narcolepsy market in the coming years. Some key therapies for narcolepsy treatment include TAK-861, SUVN-G3031, AXS-12 (reboxetine), FT218, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major narcolepsy market share @ Narcolepsy Market Report

Narcolepsy Overview

Narcolepsy is a persistent neurological condition that disrupts the regulation of sleep and wakefulness. Individuals with narcolepsy frequently encounter excessive daytime drowsiness and abrupt, uncontrollable bouts of falling asleep at any time of the day. This condition also hampers concentration and learning abilities, impacting daily life. It is typically characterized by a set of four main symptoms: excessive daytime sleepiness, cataplexy, sleep paralysis, and hypnagogic hallucinations. Additionally, it leads to disrupted nighttime sleep and memory issues. Narcolepsy is associated with an increased risk of accidents, falls, and injuries. To diagnose and treat narcolepsy effectively, a thorough clinical evaluation and detailed medical history are crucial, along with the requirement for polysomnography and multiple sleep latency tests to establish a diagnosis.

Narcolepsy Epidemiology Segmentation

The narcolepsy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current narcolepsy patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The narcolepsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Narcolepsy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Narcolepsy Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Narcolepsy Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Narcolepsy Treated Cases

Narcolepsy Treatment Market

Narcolepsy treatments are aimed at improving wakefulness, reducing cataplexy attacks, and treating the symptoms of disturbed nocturnal sleep, sleep paralysis, and sleep-related hallucinations. In general, medications that increase the release, or inhibit the reuptake, of norepinephrine or dopamine have wake-promoting effects and are useful in managing EDS, whereas medications that inhibit serotonin or norepinephrine reuptake have anti cataplectic effects. Modulation of γ-aminobutyric acid B (GABAB) receptors or histamine H3 receptors (H3Rs) has effects on both EDS and cataplexy.

There are about five officially sanctioned therapies for narcolepsy. One notable option is XYREM (sodium oxybate) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which acts as a central nervous system depressant. It is primarily used to alleviate cataplexy and extreme daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy. XYREM is formulated from the sodium salt of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), a naturally occurring compound and metabolite of the neurotransmitter GABA. It has been granted orphan drug status by the US FDA.

SUNOSI (solriamfetol), developed by Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals, offers another viable treatment option for narcolepsy. This medication acts as a selective dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) and gained FDA approval in March 2019 for the enhancement of wakefulness in adult patients with excessive daytime sleepiness linked to narcolepsy. In January 2021, it also received approval for use in the European Union. SUNOSI is available in tablet form, with options of 75 mg and 150 mg, and it is classified as a federally controlled substance.

To know more about narcolepsy treatment, visit @ Narcolepsy Treatment Drugs

Key Narcolepsy Therapies and Companies

TAK-861: Takeda

SUVN-G3031: Suven Life Sciences Limited

AXS-12 (reboxetine): Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

FT218: Avadel

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for narcolepsy @ Drugs for Narcolepsy Treatment

Narcolepsy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the narcolepsy market are predicted to change in the coming years. Numerous pharmaceutical companies are consistently engaged in research and innovation to develop improved treatment approaches for addressing the unmet needs of narcolepsy. The rising prevalence of narcolepsy, particularly in conjunction with osteoarthritis-related knee pain, is primarily influenced by the growing elderly population, which is poised to have a significant impact on the narcolepsy market in the near future. Moreover, we aim to identify potential therapeutic targets and strategies to enhance the quality of life and restore functional abilities in individuals afflicted with narcolepsy. Additionally, we seek to comprehend the transition from acute conditions to narcolepsy, examining how peripheral and central sensitization manifest and how they can be evaluated.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the narcolepsy market. Despite extensive research spanning several decades, the fundamental causes and pathological mechanisms underlying narcolepsy remain poorly comprehended. Presently, non-opioid treatments, designed to circumvent the issues of opioid misuse and addiction, offer only limited relief from pain, often entailing substantial risks such as gastrointestinal complications, adverse side effects, and, in severe cases, organ failure leading to fatality. Notably, narcolepsy, particularly low back pain, stands as the primary contributor to global disability. It places a significant burden on individuals, the healthcare system, and caregivers alike, manifesting in the form of reduced functional capacity, emotional distress, alterations in mood, loss of independence, and an overall diminished quality of life.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Narcolepsy Companies Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, CogState Ltd., AgeneBio, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., BrainX Corporation, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Narcolepsy Therapies TAK-861, SUVN-G3031, AXS-12 (reboxetine), FT218, and others

Scope of the Narcolepsy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Narcolepsy current marketed and emerging therapies

Narcolepsy current marketed and emerging therapies Narcolepsy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Narcolepsy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Narcolepsy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Narcolepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about narcolepsy drugs in development @ Narcolepsy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Narcolepsy Market Key Insights 2. Narcolepsy Market Report Introduction 3. Narcolepsy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Narcolepsy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Narcolepsy Treatment and Management 7. Narcolepsy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Narcolepsy Marketed Drugs 10. Narcolepsy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Narcolepsy Market Analysis 12. Narcolepsy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Narcolepsy Epidemiology

Narcolepsy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted narcolepsy epidemiology in the 7MM.

Narcolepsy Pipeline

Narcolepsy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key narcolepsy companies, including Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Takeda, NLS Pharmaceutics, Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Reset Therapeutics, XWPharma, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, ConSynance Therapeutics, Alkermes, KemPharm, among others.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obstructive sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Therapix Biosciences, Bioprojet Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key obstructive sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP