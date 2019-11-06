Nanoform Wins the CPhI Excellence in Pharma Award for Formulation

HELSINKI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform, an innovative medicine enabling nanotechnology company, has won the Excellence in Pharma Award for Formulation at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards. Receiving this highly contested prize is an acknowledgement of Nanoform's commitment to innovation in the industry through its best-in-class CESS® nanonization™ technology.

Nanoform has been awarded for its work helping international partners find innovative solutions for drug development and delivery. Its multi-patented nanonization process has the ability to double the number of drug compounds reaching clinical trials by substantially improving dissolution rates and bioavailability. The technology also provides significant added value to the ocular, pulmonary, transdermal, and blood-brain barrier drug delivery space.

The CPhI Pharma Awards provide recognition to teams in the pharmaceutical industry that turn inspiration into innovation. Nominees in this year's Formulation category included Cambrex, Lonza Capsugel and Glatt Pharmaceutical Services.

Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform, said: "We are delighted to have received this prestigious award. It is a fantastic testament to the hard work of the Nanoform team and their ability to deliver high quality nanonization services that help pharma companies develop life-changing medicines."

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce clinical attrition and enhance their molecules formulation performance through its best-in-class nanonization™ services. The company's multi-patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology produces nanonized "designed-for-purpose" API particles, as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique nanonization™ technology provides novel opportunities in diverse value enhancing drug delivery applications.

For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.fi/

