Nanofiltration Membrane Market worth $1.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Nanofiltration Membrane Market by Type (Polymeric, Ceramic, Hybrid), Module (Spiral Wound, Tubular, Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet), Application (Municipal, Industrial), And Region (North America, Europe, Apac, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 1.0 billion in 2023.

The major drivers for the nanofiltration membrane market are rising industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, and low energy consumption in nanofiltration. Fouling in nanofiltration membranes is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include rising advancements in nanofiltration membranes and the growing food & beverage industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanofiltration Membrane Market"

202 – Tables

40 – Figures

210 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71496888

'Ceramic segment is projected to be the third fastest CAGR by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

Ceramic nanofiltration membranes offer specific advantages in separation techniques, including chemical, mechanical, and thermal stability. They are also stable in organic solvents. Ceramic nanofiltration membranes have high abrasion resistance, making them suitable for harsh operating environments. Ceramic nanofiltration membranes are used in various industries, including water treatment in oil sand mines, industrial wastewater treatment, and the food and beverage industry. They can also be used for the removal of disinfection by-products.

'Hollow fiber segment is projected to grow with the second fastest CAGR by module, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

The design of the hollow fiber module is important for efficient and effective industrial treatment. The module should be designed to maximize membrane area, optimize flow distribution, and minimize fouling or scaling. The operating conditions, including temperature, pressure, and pH, should be considered when selecting a nanofiltration membrane and designing the hollow fiber module. The membrane and module should be able to withstand the specific operating conditions of the industrial treatment process.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71496888

'North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for nanofiltration membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value.'

North America will be the second-largest region in the nanofiltration membranes market in 2022. The important environmental regulations in this region that directly affect the water treatment industry are the Clean Water Act (CWA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). In the US, the CWA has established the basic structure for regulating the discharge of pollutants in the water channels and quality standards for surface water. Standards are set for drinking water quality and the implementation of various technical and financial programs to ensure drinking water safety.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the nanofiltration membranes market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Hydranautics (US), NX Filtration (Netherlands), Pall Corporation (US), Vontron Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Pentair (US) among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Membranes Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Membranes Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nanofiltration-membrane-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nanofiltration-membrane.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets