Nanofibers Market to Witness Steady Growth Based on Enhanced Scope of Application in Air & Liquid Filters and High Demand From Electronics Segment Till 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Nanofibers Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the growing commercialization due to developing end use industries. Nanofibers are materials used for wide range of applications like filtration, medical, barrier, wipes, composite, insulation, personal care, energy storage and garments. Nanofibers possess superior properties like excellent high porosity, and functional flexibility which makes them ideal for large number of applications.

Nanofibers industry is majorly driven by the factors like increasing application in air and liquid filters, developments in nanofibers production technology and growing demand from the electronics segment. Unique and excellent properties of nanofibers make them an ideal compound for multiple applications and hence, the market is witnessing huge investment for further development of nanofibers. However, nanofiber market is projected to face obstructions due to significant cost of nanofibers as compared to other traditional materials.

Moreover, nanofibers industry is expected to witness greater potential opportunities from the commercial and technological applications. The market is also expected to witness opportunities owing to its superior mechanical strength for bulk production.

Nanofibers market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, industry vertical and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into polymer nanofibers, glass nanofibers, composite nanofibers, metallic nanofibers, carbon nanofibers and ceramic nanofibers. Polymer nanofibers segment is predicted to lead nanofiber industry owing to its wide application in textile industry.

On the basis of technology, nanofiber market is divided into force spinning, electro spinning, magneto spinning, phase separation, rotary jet spinning, and melt-blown technology. Electro spinning technology is the widely used technology for producing nanofibers on the large scale.

In terms of industry vertical, nanofibers industry is divided into textile, chemicals, power, healthcare, air & water treatment, etc. Healthcare industry is estimated to lead the market of nanofibers owing to its growing applications for therapeutic drugs.

Geographically, nanofibers market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market of nanofiber owing to increasing demand from various end users.

The leading players in nanofiber industry are Ahlstrom Corporation, Argonide Corporation, BioMers, Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd, C-Polymers GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc, Catalytic Materials LLC, Carbon NT&F 21, Nanofiber Solutions, Catalyx Nanotech, Inc, Kuraray Co Ltd, Clearbridge Nanomedics, Electrovac AG, EsfilTehno AS, Finetex Technology, Espin Technologies, Inc, Future Carbon GmbH, Grupo Antolin, Johns Manville, Met-Pro Corporation, NanoMas Technologies, Inc. and FibeRio Technology Corporation.

Market Segment:

Global Nanofibers Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Polymer



Carbon



Cellulose



Composite



Metallic



Others

Global Nanofibers End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

Electronics



Mechanical, chemical, and environmental (MCE)



Energy



Medical, life science, and pharmaceutical (MLP)



Others

Global Nanofibers Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK



Asia Pacific



China





Indi





Japan



Middle East & Africa

&

Central & South America

