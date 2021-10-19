Nanocellulose Market size worth $ 1262.5 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 20.94% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Strict rules levied by governments has banned non-biodegradable packaging material mostly for food industry, which will afterward drive the demand for durable light weight packaging material.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Nanocellulose Market" By Type (Nanocrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose nanofiber and Micro fibrillated), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Nanocellulose Market size was valued at USD 278.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1262.5 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.94% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Nanocellulose Market Overview

Nanocellulose significantly used in the pulp and paper industry as an additive to produce light and white paper, therefore boosting the market growth. It is being employed in health care applications including biomedicines, personal hygiene products, and cosmetics for its nontoxic properties. Nanocellulose has excellent adsorption capacities and therefore it acts as a suitable ingredient to produce wound dressings and sanitary napkins. The growing research activities on nanocellulose have further fueled the market.

Nanocellulose possesses the potential to replace numerous petrochemical based products and has been cost effective compared to other nanoscale high performance materials. It offers superior properties such as ease of disposability, biodegradability, transparency, flexibility, high mechanical strength & barrier properties etc. Rising food & beverage industry along with improving health concern will be a major factor contributing to nanocellulose market share in the coming years.

Although cellulose is abundantly existing in nature, the production of such nanomaterials needs large machinery and technical knowledge, which leads to the growth of the production charge and high production cost may hamper the market growth.

Key Developments in Nanocellulose Market

In February 2019 , CellForce had declared that it has upgraded CNC plant in Montreal , which will operate at production capacity of 300 tons/Year.

, CellForce had declared that it has upgraded CNC plant in , which will operate at production capacity of 300 tons/Year. In September 2020 , CellForce has declared the signing of an agreement with MNCs that are operating in cosmetic sector in order to make full supply of CNC for the coming 10 years. The company has also valued that there will be the need of a new plant to meet the demand for this agreement. The MNC is approved a global exclusiveness for the commercialization of CNC-based cosmetic products and is likely to launch new product progressively over the agreement period.

The major players in the market are CelluForce Inc, Kruger Inc, Sappi Ltd, Innventia AB, Nippon Paper Group Inc, Borgward and GranBio Technologies.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Nanocellulose Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Nanocellulose Market, By Type

Nanocrystalline Cellulose



Cellulose Nanofibers



Micro-fibrillated Cellulose

Nanocellulose Market, By Application

Pulp & Paper



Biomedical & Pharmaceutical



Packaging



Others

Nanocellulose Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

