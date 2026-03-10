Nanchang Optoelectronic Industry Cluster Shines at ISLE 2026 with Full-Chain Innovation and Global Ambitions

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE 2026, Asia's largest exhibition for smart display and integrated systems, held in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre (Shenzhen World) from March 5-7, demonstrated more than thousands of new products and solutions for diverse application scenarios in display and AV integration.

Nanchang Optoelectronic Industry Cluster Shines at ISLE 2026 Nanchang Optoelectronic Industry Cluster Shines at ISLE 2026

In this year's ISLE, the Nanchang Optoelectronic Industry Cluster made a collective appearance under the theme "Shining Nanchang, Smartly Connecting the World". The city's five major industrial zones including Nanchang High-tech Zone, jointly showcased their strengths. Twenty-nine leading optoelectronic enterprises, including Unilumin, NationStar Optoelectronics, and Nanchang Tonson Automotive Electronics, exhibited together, highlighting a complete industrial ecosystem from materials and components to end applications in fields such as LED chips, Mini/Micro LED display modules, and VR/AR intelligent terminals, demonstrating core technologies and large-scale manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. An Baojun, Vice Mayor of Nanchang, led a delegation to visit the cluster's exhibition area at ISLE 2026, engaging in on-site exchanges with participating companies, and promoting Nanchang's industrial advantages and cooperation opportunities to global investors and buyers. Hundreds of buyers attended the promotion event.

Currently, Nanchang hosts top-tier research institutions such as China's National Silicon-based LED Technology Engineering Research Center of Nanchang University, and China's National Virtual Reality Innovation Center.

With strong upstream and downstream industrial clustering, Nanchang can offer global clients integrated industrial solutions across semiconductor materials, LED lighting, large-screen displays, VR/AR, and automotive electronics.

By leveraging the international platform of ISLE 2026, the collective presence and investment promotion activities of the Nanchang Optoelectronic Cluster have laid a solid foundation for connecting with high-quality global resources, as well as deepening international industrial collaboration. This further accelerates Nanchang's integration into the global optoelectronic industry chain, and advancing its goal of becoming a globally influential optoelectronic industry hub.

Stay Connected for the Latest Updates

Don't Miss Your Chance to See What's Next

ISLE brings the global AV and system integration industry under one roof. Whether you are a technology provider, system integrator, or end-user from diverse sectors, ISLE will offer unparalleled opportunities to discover innovations that shape the future of audio-visual technology.

For ISLE visitor registration, please click https://www.isle.org.cn/audience/register?lang=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928895/ISLE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928896/ISLE2.jpg