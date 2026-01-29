Located at AMAALA, the global lifestyle icon brings its signature social energy to Saudi Arabia.

AMAALA, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the region's ultra-luxury hospitality has leaned into quiet sanctuaries, Nammos, the global cultural landmark of Mediterranean glamour is set to disrupt the status quo. Opening its first-ever resort this spring at AMAALA's Triple Bay, Nammos Resort AMAALA is set to launch a full-spectrum destination built on the brand's core philosophy of Endless Joy. Part of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, Nammos Resort marks the first new opening under the global expansion plan for the brand.

NAMMOS TO OPEN FIRST-EVER RESORT IN THE MIDDLE EAST IN SPRING 2026

For more than twenty years, Nammos has set the rhythm for the world's most discerning travellers, creating destinations where energy, connection, and celebration come naturally. Now, the brand brings that instinctive sense of atmosphere into a resort environment, unveiling a new vision of luxury, one where wellbeing is shared, social and effortlessly immersive.

The resort will feature 110 guest rooms and suites, alongside pool bungalows, villas, and 20 private residences, crowned by the exclusive Cliff Villa, which offers AMAALA's most exclusive viewpoint. Anchored by a private island and a dedicated wellness hub, the destination will feature a collection of infinity pools, the Blu Kids Club for younger guests, and three signature dining venues, including the iconic Nammos Restaurant. Recognising the regional desire for absolute privacy without boredom, the resort's architecture ensures that while the energy is communal, the sanctuary is personal, drawing the entire property towards the water, capturing sunlit mornings and the Red Sea's dramatic sunsets.

Carolyn Turnbull, CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts said: "For years, the global ultra-luxury landscape has been divided into two worlds: the social energy of the world's most sought-after lifestyle destinations and the silent isolation of the resort. At Nammos Resort AMAALA, those worlds collide. We are bringing our signature social connection into a destination built on regenerative luxury, creating a rhythm that the region has never seen before."

Exclusive to Nammos Resort AMAALA, Nammos Spa debuts its proprietary philosophy of 'Boundless Wellbeing.' Reframing wellness not as a retreat, but as the ultimate social pre-game, the spa reimagines isolation in favour of social readiness. Inspired by its mantra 'Rest Up, Move Up, Fuel Up, Show Up,' every experience is designed to ensure guests look and feel amazing for the day ahead. This high-performance promise is powered by a regional-first partnership with Augustinus Bader, blending precision-led skincare with Nammos' signature momentum to prove that wellness isn't just for recovery, it can be the main event.

Ensuring this high-energy lifestyle remains effortless, the resort's service culture is defined by the art of 'Invisible Luxury'. A dedicated Nammos Butler for every guest operates on a single, intuitive promise: nothing is requested, because everything is anticipated. From seamless arrivals to personalised daily rhythms, the experience is immediate, fluid, and precisely attuned to each guest.

At the resort's heart lies the iconic Nammos Restaurant. Set on its own private island, the signature destination features an infinity pool, chic cabanas, and a private jetty for arrivals by boat, architecting a scene that is undeniably Nammos, yet entirely new. The culinary energy extends across two distinct venues. Nalu is a laid-back dining spot rooted in the energy of Latin American flavours with Asian influences. Ilios is a refined Mediterranean restaurant and bar offering elevated cuisine, visiting chefs and pop-ups crafted for evenings that feel polished, effortless and spontaneous.

Beyond the resort walls, guests tap into AMAALA's wider world of regenerative luxury. From AMAALA's Yacht Club maritime luxury to the Corallium Marine Life Institute, experiences are designed to intersect with the coastline's natural beauty. Sustainability here is infrastructure, not a slogan; as part of AMAALA, the resort is positioned to operate with a zero-carbon footprint, powered by 100% renewable energy once complete.

For more information and to stay up to date, please visit: https://www.nammoshotels.com/amaala

