Nammos to Expand into Hospitality Sphere with Launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts

A Joint Venture Between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International, ADMO is Set to Open Nammos Hotel and Resort Properties in Mykonos, Maldives and Abu Dhabi

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. Adding another layer to Nammos World, the new hospitality brand is a result of ADMO - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity and service Nammos and its iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 20 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. Opening its doors on the golden sands of Psarou beach this summer, Nammos Hotel Mykonos will mark the brand's first property, with resorts in the Maldives and Abu Dhabi on the horizon.

Nammos Hotels & Resorts Nammos Hotels & Resorts

Catering to the most sophisticated of travellers and stylish sybarites, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury. An establishment that never ceases to evolve, Nammos began as a traditional tavern the beach of Psarou in Mykonos 20 years ago and has since transformed into a world class destination that redefines beach life. The pivot into hotels and resorts marks an ambitious and scalable plan from Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International to extend Nammos World's reach and global footprint, whilst diversifying its offering, further establishing its reputation as a luxury hospitality brand that provides an unrivalled culinary experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World, said: "Over the last decade we've mastered the art of creating a daytime experience like no other, and are delighted that Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International have set a vision to further fortify the Nammos World brand with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we've created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we're excited for Nammos' global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting."

"All of us at Monterock International are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha Dhabi via our recent joint venture ADMO and honoured to be building upon Nammos World's existing lifestyle offerings. We hope to capture the exclusive ambience Nammos World has created over the last 20 years within a hotel setting and are excited for guests to experience this first hand." comments Alfredo Longo, CEO of Monterock International.

At Nammos Hotels & Resorts the guest experience will take centre stage through world-class entertainment, signature gastronomy and unfaltering attention to detail. Providing a chic and sophisticated haven, international travellers are invited to escape fast paced city life by reconnecting with the ones who mean the most and forming new connections with an eclectic and hedonistic set. Each property will be designed to the very highest standard, provide the finest service and offer otherworldly experiences that reflect the destination they're set within. Guests will have exclusive access to Nammos World's unparalleled gastronomic, retail and wellness offerings.

For more information on Nammos Hotels & Resorts please visit nammoshotels.com and follow @nammoshotels

Nammos Hotels and Resorts

Adding another layer to Nammos World's existing lifestyle offerings, Nammos Hotels and Resorts (NHR) is a new hospitality brand from ADMO - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity, the brand's iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 20 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. The group draws on its rich history in Mykonos, embodying the charm of this ultimate island destination and providing a one-of-a-kind, luxury experience for all who visit. Light-hearted and vibrant, each stay evokes endless joy that will keep guests coming back again and again. NHR balances a contemporary approach to hospitality with tradition, expressed through its best-in-class dining experiences and unfaltering attention to detail. Lively and cosmopolitan, the brand is intentional in every facet of expression, spanning wellness, dining, retail, art & culture, bespoke experiences, and now, luxury hotels.

Nammos World

Promises a memorable experience offering impeccable services, exquisite tastes and prestigious shops. Situated on the cosmopolitan beach of Psarou, Nammos opened in summer 2003, setting high standards for a relaxing beach life. Making the headlines and redefining beach life, Nammos is a point of reference not only across the Mediterranean Sea but globally. Every summer more than 2,500 visitors and celebrities visit Nammos restaurant daily on the trendy Psarou beach. The eclectic beach life also includes exquisite facilities and services, enticing flavours and gastronomic sensory experiences from all over the world, full of fresh fish from the Aegean Sea along with innovative Mediterranean dishes. An intriguing world of trends, exclusive services and vibrant celebrations that attract vacationers universally. Nammos restaurant is a unique destination for bespoke events. Nammos has been chosen as the venue for several stunning wedding receptions, impeccable corporate events, exclusive fashion shows and outstanding Gala dinners, which were all characterised by the unparalleled bespoke services and attention to detail. The Nammos legacy continues in Jumeriah Beach with Nammos Dubai where guests can enjoy the legendary Nammos gastronomy, relaxed atmosphere and exceptionally stylish beach life. Further locations in London and Cannes are currently under development. For more information visit www.nammos.com

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH)

Alpha Dhabi Holding, the UAE listed conglomerate, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 150 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemical and other industries as well as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 100,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging business, supporting innovation and diversity. For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com

Monterock International

Monterock International is a progressive, multinational, private equity holding company with a strong global presence which is reflected in its diverse investment portfolio. With 25 years' experience in multiple key markets, Monterock International is a reliable and innovative investment partner with a focus on areas, such as hospitality, food & beverage, real estate, finance, industrial technology and sustainability. For more information, visit: www.monterock.com .

For image enquiries and press visit requests, please contact the team

at Fox Communications

nammos@foxcomms.com

0203 405 9370

www.foxcomms.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040267/Nammos_Hotel_Mykonos.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040270/Nammos_Resort_Maldives.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040271/Nammos_Hotels_Resorts_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nammos Hotels & Resorts