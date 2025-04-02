Nagarro strengthens its SAP CX capabilities with the strategic business transfer of Notion Edge France

PARIS and MUNICH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, announced today the business transfer of Notion Edge France, an SAP gold partner specializing in the SAP Customer Experience (CX) suite. The strategic transfer of business expands Nagarro's CX offerings to key players in retail, CPG, manufacturing, and other sectors in France. The transfer also enables wider access to the African market while reinforcing Nagarro's market position in Europe.

Notion Edge (NE) France has expertise in delivering end-to-end SAP-enabled innovative solutions to help businesses in digital transformation. Notion Edge has delivered successful projects across Europe, the USA, and Africa, particularly within the retail, CPG, B2B manufacturing, and digital commerce sectors, delivering integrated services ranging from consulting and implementation to maintenance and licensing. This transaction strengthens Nagarro's access to key industry players and allows clients to benefit from an expanded portfolio of customized end-to-end CX solutions that are aligned with the highest standards of delivery excellence.

Amine Gaiji, CEO, Notion Edge, states:

"This milestone marks a new and exciting chapter for Notion Edge. Joining forces with Nagarro brings powerful synergies, combining our boutique expertise in SAP CX, BTP, and FSM with Nagarro's robust capabilities in SAP S/4HANA ERP and advanced innovation. This complementarity allows us to deliver an offering that is not only stronger but also fully aligned with SAP's vision of an integrated Business Suite covering end-to-end enterprise processes. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients scale their digital transformation journeys with agility, innovation, and simplicity at the core."

Amit Sharma, Nagarro's Retail, CPG & Digital Commerce business unit lead, states:

"Nagarro has deep expertise in offering products and solutions enabling intelligent customer experiences (CX) in retail, CPG, manufacturing, and other sectors. By joining forces with Notion Edge, we are embarking together on a strategic journey to offer SAP-enabled innovation solutions to customers worldwide. Notion Edge's deep consulting and implementation expertise in the SAP Customer Experience (CX) suite strengthens Nagarro's offerings in end-to-end intelligent customer experiences across digital commerce, customer service, sales automation, marketing, customer data platforms, BTP, CPQ, FSM, AI, and others. I extend a warm welcome to Notion Edge's team into the Nagarro family and look forward to achieving remarkable success together."

Christian Haller, Managing Director, Nagarro France, states:

"Collaboration with Notion Edge will allow us to address even more customer needs and strengthen our position not only in France but also globally. We will now address a larger portfolio for our SAP clients by integrating the SAP Customer Experience. The teams are also looking forward to working together more widely. We appreciate the skills and enthusiasm of the Notion Edge team. We already shared our Paris offices with Notion Edge colleagues, and now we will share the 'CARING' values and the Nagarro adventure!"

About Notion Edge France

Founded in 2017 by SAP alumni, Notion Edge France is an SAP partner focused on SAP CX, FSM and BTP implementation, providing a range of integrated services of digital transformation, SAP consultancy and implementation services to its clients.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs nearly 18,000 people in 39 countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/3850575/Nagarro_Logo.jpg