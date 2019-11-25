Nagarro Opens Connected Enterprise Demo Lab in Austria

- The lab emphasizes Nagarro's pragmatic approach towards bringing digital transformation to life

- The demo concepts are from Nagarro project spectrum in live operations

VIENNA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global provider of high-end technology services for digital innovation and breakthrough performance, recently announced that it has opened a Connected Enterprise Demo Lab at its Vienna office. It is meant to be an innovative space to implement several use cases using the latest digital technologies. Nagarro's team has already converted several important technology concepts (including Assisted Reality, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Predictive Maintenance, and IoT) from real-life environment to vivid demos.

The prototypes of these applications were developed at Nagarro's international R&D competence centre and are available for customers at the Connected Enterprise Lab in Vienna. In addition to the software solutions, wearables, drones, and various sensors can be used. All applications can be implemented on the cloud platforms of AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

"At Nagarro, we firmly believe that in a world where natural boundaries are becoming increasingly blurred, continuous information flows are the key to success. And successful digital transformation does not stop at departmental boundaries," said Damianos Soumelidis, Managing Director, Nagarro Austria. "The Connected Enterprise, thus, stands as the overarching concept for the modern company of the future, which uses digital technologies on an interdisciplinary and consistent basis to ensure sustainable business success."

The demo lab operations kicked-off successfully with companies such as Gourmet, Bene, and Siemens among its first guests. In the lab, demo use cases are typically selected to suit the interests and domain of the visitor. A few common scenarios include production, logistics, purchasing, and maintenance processes.

"In the Demo Lab, we show applications that work, which have already been developed internationally and are therefore, a concrete starting point. This helps many companies to better envision their own scenario," explains Paul Haberfellner, Managing Director, Nagarro Austria.

"The shown technology concepts are not only interesting for CIOs and IT experts alone. We need to take all possible decision-makers and business units with us in the digitization process. Therefore, the demos are very descriptive, such as Smart Factory or Smart Warehouse," says Vikas Gandhi, Global Practice Data & AI, Nagarro.

Several clients have visited the Connected Enterprise Demo Lab for exclusive demonstrations and innovative use cases that include the HoloLens, Cookie Factory, Pick & Stock, and many more.

About Connected Enterprise Demo Lab

The Connected Enterprise Demo Lab has eight demo scenarios, offering discussions through concrete use-cases and showcasing Nagarro's innovation power to potential clients. The demo lab brings focus on ten most important digital technology concepts, which include Blockchain, Machine Learning, Assisted Reality, Internet of Things, Predictive Maintenance, and more.

About Nagarro

Nagarro drives technology-led business breakthroughs for industry leaders and challengers. When our clients want to move fast and make things, they turn to us. Today, we are more than 6,000 experts across 21 countries. Together, we form Nagarro, the global services division of Munich-based Allgeier SE.

