N2Growth Appoints Steve Manning as Managing Partner, Expanding Executive Search Operations in Southeast Asia

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announces the appointment of Steve Manning as Managing Partner.

Based out of Singapore, Mr. Manning will be responsible for N2Growth's executive search operations in Southeast Asia. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Imperial College, London, and a Master's degree in Marketing from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. He also holds a Certificate in International Management from INSEAD.

"Steve is a great addition to our team and will help us tremendously moving forward. He's not only a proven player but a great human being and a good fit for our team. N2Growth has continued to grow throughout 2021, and Steve's arrival will only accelerate that progress as we continue to set the standard for what search should be," said Mike Myatt, Chairman at N2Growth.

Mr. Manning added, "What I found most compelling about N2Growth is its exceptional client focus in the executive search market," said Steve Manning. "There is a refreshing look, backed by substance, to how N2Growth delivers service; it is open, transparent, consultative, and aligned to the needs of clients, rather than an institutionalized process. Quite simply, they listen to clients' needs and move very fast. I've identified a hunger for growth and to support the global team with enabling tools and technology. I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's next levels of success and expanding globally integrated services offered to our clients."

Jaco Erasmus, CEO of N2Growth EMEAA, believes that Mr. Manning is coming onboard during a period of significant geopolitical-economical shift and business opportunities towards Asia. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in driving N2Growth in the region.

Steve's focus is executive recruitment as Asia's practice leader. Mr. Manning is a seasoned professional and his experience will undoubtedly help N2Growth's clients find the best executive talent, capable of influencing culture and business during these challenging times.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. Ranked a top executive recruiting firm by Forbes, N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more about N2Growth at www.n2growth.com.

