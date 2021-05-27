MZ Joins London Stock Exchange 'Issuer Services Marketplace'

MZ joins London Stock Exchange's Marketplace offering innovative technology for Investor Relations

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced its inclusion on London Stock Exchange's Issuer Services Marketplace, offering Investor Relations technology and services for all companies listed on London Stock Exchange, regardless of size or industry.

In addition to MZ's comprehensive investor relations and outreach service offerings, MZ will provide London Stock Exchange issuers preferential rates and exclusive technology packages. At launch, MZ is offering to design and implement a company's new IR website in 7 days, creating a new look and feel for the investor communication and the best-in-class technology. For more information on this offer, please contact sales@mzgroup.com.

"Our inclusion on London Stock Exchange's Issuer Services Marketplace will allow us to offer an engaging, professional public presence to any company looking to revamp the IR websites," said Amanda Munhoz, partner at MZ. "Having completed over 1,600 investor relations websites worldwide, we look forward to leveraging 20+ years of experience to service LSEG issuers and bring them an unrivaled level of service and adding best-of-breed market intelligence to empower investor relations strategy."

All MZ websites are built with investor engagement and regulatory compliance in mind, leveraging fully responsive, modern, and GDPR-compliant designs. Websites are hosted by Amazon AWS, with a user-friendly content management tool, and connected with market intelligence

"London Stock Exchange issuers will now have access to some of the most robust outreach, consulting, and IR technology solutions on the market," said Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America. "We look forward to a long and successful partnership, while providing issuers a suite of consulting and technology services tailored to their unique needs."

About MZ

MZ is a global leader in investor relations solutions for over 20 years. Through innovative technology and exceptional customer service MZ empower investor relations strategy to over 800 clients worldwide.

MZ full suite of communications and intelligence solutions keeps IR professionals ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the market. MZ has offices in Chicago, New York, San Diego, Sao Paulo, and Taiwan. Visit mzgroup.com to learn more.

